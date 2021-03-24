See What Michael Jackson's Three Kids Look Like All Grown Up

It might be hard to believe, but all three of Michael Jackson's kids are adults. His eldest, Michael "Prince" Jackson Jr. is 24, his daughter Paris Jackson is 22, and his youngest son, Bigi Jackson (formerly known as Blanket) is 19. And while they're the children of the biggest pop star of all time, they've all gone on different paths when it comes to how much they want to be in the public eye.

Paris has become a musician and actor. Prince isn't in the entertainment business, but does share details about his life on social media. And Bigi doesn't have a public social media account, so not as much is known about him. Jackson welcomed Paris and Prince with his wife Debbie Rowe, and Bigi through a surrogate. The children were all still young when Jackson died in 2009 at age 50.

Read on to see what the three Jackson siblings are up to now. And for more on celeb kids growing up, check out Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Looks Just Like Her in New Ads.

Prince Jackson

Rather than follow his father's footsteps into the entertainment world, Prince studied business. He graduated from Loyola Marymount University in 2019 "Cum Laude in the school of business with a focus on entrepreneurship," as he explained on Instagram.

"If I did [think of becoming an artist], my family would be very honest and tell me that it's not for you," Prince said in a recent interview with Fox Soul. "I don't have the voice for singing and it took me a while to learn what a beat was, but I got that down at least. I just can't dance."

Instead, Prince is focused on charity work. When he was in college he co-founded Heal Los Angeles Foundation, which helps provide meals to those in need. He is also an avid motorcyclist, which he posts about often on social media.

Prince has been in a relationship with his girlfriend for four years. He posted about their anniversary on Instagram on Mar. 23 and shared a series of photos of them traveling.

For more on children who grew up in the spotlight, check out 19 Celebrity Kids on Their First Red Carpet.

Paris Jackson

Of the Jackson children, Paris is the most famous. She's worked as a model, actor, and singer. Paris appeared on the TV series Star and Scream, in the film Gringo, and is signed with IMG Models.

But, it's music that is her main focus right now. She recently released her first album, titled Wilted. In a interview with Variety, she described the album as "just a good starting point" and said if she had to name a genre, "I’d say it’s more alternative folk, but I don’t plan on staying with just that." She explained, "I want to keep growing. I want to keep expanding. I want to keep experimenting. I want to try as many things as I can, while staying true to myself and what I think sounds and feels right."

Paris has been very open about her struggles over the years, including substance use disorder and self-harm. In a 2020 interview with NPR, she said she had to come to the realization that people would pre-judge her because of who she is and that she can't make everyone happy. "It took a really long time for me to finally get to a point where I'm like, OK, well, can't please everyone. If I go left, I'm wrong. If I go right, I'm wrong. So I might as well just be myself."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Bigi Jackson

Bigi's life is far more private than that of his siblings. Information about him has come either through his family or through the odd news report. For instance, in March 2020, Today reported that Bigi had purchased a $2.6 million home in Calabasas, California.

His siblings have posted about Bigi on their own social media. In February 2020, Paris wished Bigi a happy birthday by posting a series of photos. She wrote in the caption, "my little brother is a legal adult today. what the f***. i used to change his diapers. this is such a trip. proud of the handsome, intelligent, insightful, funny, and kind young man he has become. he likes privacy so that’s all i gotta say. hbd lil bro."

For more siblings of stars who prefer to keep things private, read Celebrity Siblings Who Avoid the Spotlight.

They're all supportive of each other.

The siblings remain close. When Prince graduated from college, he posted a photo of Bigi there celebrating with him. Paris also recently posted about Prince's birthday and called him "my hero." In a 2020 interview with Good Morning America, Paris shared how much it means to her that Prince likes her music. "I've always looked up to him and always wanted his approval and everything, and wanted to be more like him. So to hear him approve, not just approve but enjoy what I do, it's everything to me," she said.

Read about more famous families with 13 Celebrities You Had No Idea Were Related.