When it comes to Michael Jackson's three children, they've all gone down different paths. Paris Jackson, 23, is often in the public eye, acting, attending fashion shows, and promoting her music career. Youngest son, 19-year-old Bigi Jackson (formerly known as Blanket), is very private. And oldest child Michael "Prince" Jackson Jr., 24, lies somewhere in between. While he isn't entering the entertainment business himself, he does make public appearances and talks about his life as Michael's son, usually in connection to his charity work.

In an Oct. 28 interview with Good Morning Britain, Prince opened up about having the King of Pop as his father, as well as his relationship with his two siblings. He appeared on the show because his charity, Heal Los Angeles Foundation, was getting ready to throw a "Thriller Night" party named after his dad's iconic album and song. Read on to see what Prince said about his family, and for more updates on his life now.

Prince is focused on his charity work.

Prince co-founded Heal Los Angeles when he was in college. The organization provides meals to those in need in the city. Prince shared in the interview that they have given out over 20,000 meals since the beginning of the pandemic.

When a Good Morning Britain host said that, as Michael's son, Prince could have done anything, but he chose charity, Prince responded, "I would disagree a little bit that I could have done anything. I don't believe in that. This is the only thing that I can do, because from a young age, as a young child, my father was really adamant about giving back to the community. It's just a drive that he instilled in myself and my siblings. If I couldn't give back to the community, if I couldn't help children, I don't really know what I would do with my life."

He's not a musician, but he's helped with his sister Paris' career.

In a March 2021 interview with Fox Soul, Prince shared that music is not his thing. "If I did [think of becoming an artist], my family would be very honest and tell me that it's not for you," he said. "I don't have the voice for singing and it took me a while to learn what a beat was, but I got that down at least. I just can't dance."

Prince did produce the music video for one of sister Paris' songs. "In the sense that I'll handle the visuals and she'll handle the music, I think I would love to do that again," he told Good Morning Britain. "My sister has such a cinematic way of telling stories through her music and it's so raw because it comes from a place of true emotion."

Prince and his siblings are very close.

In the Good Morning Britain interview, Prince explained that he, Paris, and Bigi are very close and that their relationship has evolved over the years. "Because I'm the oldest, my father would always tell me I have to make sure that the group is taken care of and that I have to be the leader and lead by example," he said. "But after his passing and us being thrown into the 'real world,' my siblings… Honestly, they picked up the slack that I unfortunately left behind."

He continued, "At this point in our lives, it doesn't really feel like there's that hierarchy of, 'I'm the older brother.' We're all siblings and we're kind of all on that same level where my sister has her strengths, and my brother has his strengths, and where I'm not as strong in certain areas, they complement me in that way."

He also made a rare comment on being raised by Michael Jackson.

When asked what it was like to have Michael as a father, Prince said, "I think human beings are very resilient. So, a lot of people expect that answer to be very extravagant or different. But that's how I was raised and that's kind of all I knew, so that was really normal for me." He added that he took positivity from his father, which inspired his devotion to charity.

