Macaulay Culkin was one of the biggest child stars of the '90s, and Michael Jackson was one of the biggest pop stars of all time. The two formed an unlikely bond that carried into Culkin's adulthood, until Michael's death in 2009. Michael gave Culkin the honor of being the godfather to all three of his children, including 24-year-old Prince Michael Jackson, 23-year-old Paris Jackson, and 19-year-old Prince Michael Jackson II. Recently, Paris landed a role on the series American Horror Stories, and she said that her godfather gave her some advice ahead of her audition. Read on to see what Culkin had to say.

Paris Jackson asked Macaulay Culkin for professional advice.

On July 19, Paris told E! News that she asked Culkin, who is appearing on the next season of American Horror Story, for advice before she auditioned for the show's spin-off, American Horror Stories. Paris said Culkin told her to "overdo it at certain points … kind of like, overact and kind of make it theatrical." The advice must have been spot on, because Paris got the part and appeared in the two-episode premiere of American Horror Stories.

Paris said Culkin was the only person she could ask because of the NDAs she had signed.

When you're involved with a high-profile show like American Horror Stories, there's bound to be a ton of secrets you have to keep under wraps, and with that comes non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). Paris said that due to the NDAs, she couldn't discuss her audition with many people, but decided it would be safe to talk it over with Culkin, since he was working on the sister series. "They were very, very uptight about the NDAs and things like that," Paris told E! News. "But I did figure, he signed an NDA, he's in the AHS family. I feel like if I could tell anyone, it would be him."

The two exchanged photos on set.

The set of any American Horror Story show is filled with blood, guts, and gore. Paris and Culkin both reveled in it. "I sent him a picture of my face covered in blood, and then he sent me a picture of blood in his hair," Paris told E! News. While you might not feel like blood and guts is something to "aw" over, Paris said the exchange "was cute."

Paris and Culkin have a strong bond.

While on a podcast in 2018, Culkin got defensive when Paris came up. "I'm going to warn you now I am very protective of her, so just look out," he said. "She is beloved by me."

Paris clearly shares this sentiment, as she wrote him a sweet birthday tribute that year. She posted a carousel of photos, including a matching spoon tattoo the pair has, cute snaps of them together, a photo of Culkin and his partner Brenda Song, and a picture of a young Culkin beside Michael. "Happiest of birthdays mack attack," Paris wrote. "I love you so so dearly and keep you very close to my heart. Always."

