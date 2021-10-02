See Michael Jackson and Mick Jagger's Daughters Together at a Fashion Show

There are arguably few artists in music history as iconic as Michael Jackson and Mick Jagger, and though the latter is still living and the former is not, their legacies as entertainers are both being carried on by their children. Jackson has three kids—two sons, Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson, and a daughter, Paris Jackson—while Jagger has eight children, the youngest of whom is four and the oldest of whom is 50 years old. On Saturday, Oct. 2, the worlds of the Jackson-Jagger kids collided when Paris and Georgia May Jagger, both of whom are models, sat side-by-side at Paris Fashion Week. Read on to see them now and to learn more about what they and their siblings are up to!

Paris Jackson and Georgia May Jagger sat front row at the Vivienne Westwood show during Paris Fashion Week.

Michael Jackson's only daughter Paris (right), who's 23, was seated next to Mick Jagger's 29-year-old daughter with Jerry Hall, Georgia May (left), at the Vivienne Westwood show at Paris Fashion Week.

Though they weren't on the catwalk, both of these music legends' daughters have modeling careers themselves. Paris signed a contract with IMG Models in 2017, and has posed for Bvlgari and walked the runway for Jean Paul Gaultier. Meanwhile, Georgia May got her first modeling contract in 2008 at just 16 years old and has walked the catwalk for many major designers, from Louis Vuitton to Versace.

Paris is also a musician and an actor.

Paris is the only one of Michael Jackson's children following directly in his footsteps. Her debut album, Wilted, was released in Nov. 2020 and she told fellow celebrity kid Willow Smith on her webseries Red Table Talk in June 2021 that she was working on new music, too. "I was scared to do that for a long time … Finally, I was just like, 'This is who I am, I'm a musician,'" Paris said of pursuing music professionally. "It makes me feel less alone and it makes me feel heard."

She also recently appeared on American Horror Stories, the American Horror Story spinoff series, which debuted on FX this summer. Next up, she joins the cast of the upcoming Hulu comedy Sex Appeal.

As far as how she keeps her father's memory alive, Paris told Smith: "I take the positive things that I learned from him, the good morals that I learned, and try to use them every day: humility, compassion, tolerance… just being kind to other people, even if it's someone that did you wrong, pray for them and be kind to them, be kind to yourself." She added: "[I] do what I can to make him proud … I feel like my dad would be proud."

Georgia May Jagger has been modeling for more than a decade.

Unlike Paris, Georgia May hasn't dabbled in music like her dad. But she has had an incredibly successful modeling career like her mom. Earlier this week, she walked in the Missoni show at Paris Fashion Week and last year, she strutted down the catwalk for Tommy Hilfiger at London Fashion Week. She also has another venture besides modeling: she co-founded the hair dye brand Bleach London.

Only one of Mick Jagger's adult children, 35-year-old James Jagger, is a musician. James, whose mother is also Hall, fronted the band Turbogeist. He also starred in and wrote some of songs for the show Vinyl, which his father executive produced, according to an interview with Billboard.

Prince Jackson also made a rare public appearance this weekend.

Prince Jackson, 24, is much more private than his younger sister Paris, though their younger brother 19-year-old Bigi (who was formerly known as Blanket but is legally Prince Michael Jackson II) is the least public figure of the three. However, Prince recently made an appearance at the Smile Train All Smiles Are Beautiful Launch Party at Nobu in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 1, as seen here.

In 2019, Prince graduated cum laude from Loyola Marymount University, where he met his girlfriend Molly Schirmang.

In a March 2021 interview with Fox Soul's "The Mix," Prince said "there are so many nuggets" from his dad that are "close to [his] heart." But there is one bit of advice he continuously comes back to. "The one that is my guiding principle is that you never stop learning. I graduated, and that doesn't mean that I stopped learning," he said. "My father also would say something along the lines of, 'The minute that you stop learning is the minute that you're going to start dying.'"

Despite their different directions in life, Jackson's three kids remain close-knit. "I'm still very close with my brothers," Paris told Smith of Bigi and Prince. Paris said her brothers have "always been super supportive," specifically when it came to her coming out. "Prince joined a GSA [Gay Straight Alliance] club in high school to learn about it because he wanted to support me. Not a lot of people can say they have siblings that support them like that," she said.

