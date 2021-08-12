Almost 60 years ago, Paul McCartney became a teen idol, along with the rest of The Beatles. Today, the music legend and winner of 18 Grammys is 76 years old and still performing. Along with his career, there are two other roles that McCartney is passionate about: being a father and grandfather. The artist has five children and eight grandchildren, and he's close with all of them. That includes his oldest grandchild, Arthur Alistair Donald, who just graduated from Yale and is the spitting image of his famous grandfather when he was young. To hear more about Paul McCartney's lookalike grandson and the rest of his family, read on.

Arthur just got his bachelor's degree in history.

Arthur, who is 22 years old, is the oldest son of Mary McCartney, Paul's second-born, and her ex-husband, Alistair Donald. According to his LinkedIn profile, Arthur graduated from Yale University this year, with a major in history.

While he dabbled in the entertainment industry as a summer intern in 2018 for Lucasfilms, Arthur seems to be pursuing a career in finance. This July, he started working as an investment banking analyst at Goldman Sachs.

Arthur isn't active on social media for a specific reason.

Arthur has kept his personal life fairly private, and he doesn't have any public social media accounts.

He hasn't spoken out about why he doesn't use social media, but it may have something to do with his mother's advice. In a 2020 interview, Mary (pictured with him above) opened up about what she's told Arthur and his three brothers about sharing details about their lives online, especially as members of a famous family.

"I have to be very careful with them about social media because I don't think any kids should Instagram the location they're in or pictures of their school uniform," she told journalist Alain Elkann. Mary shares her second child Elliot Donald, 19, with Alistair, and has two younger sons, 13-year-old Sam Aboud and nine-year-old Sid Aboud, with her current husband, director Simon Aboud. "There should be privacy," she continued, "and certain people [on social media] aren't necessarily having as great a time as they're making out."

Fans are stunned by how much Arthur looks like a young Paul.

While he's not a musician himself, Arthur does have something obvious in common with his grandfather: he looks exactly like him. Whenever he's photographed in public, media outlets have commented on how closely Arthur resembles his grandfather, especially during his days with The Beatles. Both of them have rounded faces and share the same smile and eyes.

Paul and Arthur have the same taste in fashion, as well. Arthur is often seen in t-shirts and a jean jacket, a fairly similar clothing style to his grandfather.

Rumors that Arthur was dating Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava flew after they were spotted together.

In 2018, Ava Phillippe was in London with her mother Reese Witherspoon for the premiere of A Wrinkle in Time. While she was there, Phillippe was spotted walking the streets of Mayfair with Arthur. As reported by Vanity Fair, the pair were on their way to Sketch, an art gallery. Some speculated that Ava and Arthur were out on a date, but it remains unclear whether they were seeing each other or are just friends. They haven't been seen together in public since, however.

Paul and Arthur spend a lot of time together.

Arthur and Paul seem to be quite close. In March 2018, Paul attended a London screening of the '60s documentary My Generation, in which he appears, and brought Arthur and Mary with him. During July of that year, Arthur and Paul were spotted getting lunch together at St. John's, a restaurant in London.

Along with Mary's four kids, Paul has four other grandchildren: Miller Alasdhair James Willis (16), Bailey Linda Olwyn Willis (14), Beckett Robert Lee Willis (13), and Reiley Dilys Stella Willis (10). They are all the children of fashion designer Stella McCartney, Paul's third child.

