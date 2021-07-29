Culture

See Jackie Kennedy's Lookalike Granddaughter Now

Rose Schlossberg didn't follow the traditional Kennedy career path.

By Lia Beck
July 29, 2021
Lia Beck
By Lia Beck
July 29, 2021

It's well established that if you're from the Kennedy family, there's a good chance you'll go into law or politics or both. But for one of the younger members of the political dynasty, that's not the case. Jackie Kennedy's granddaughter, Rose Schlossberg, is a filmmaker and actor. And while her life is far different than that of her grandmother, they do bare a clear resemblance, which has made Schlossberg some headlines over the years.

Rose is one of the late First Lady's grandchildren from her daughter, Caroline Kennedy. Kennedy's other three children with husband John F. Kennedy died tragically—two as infants and John F. Kennedy Jr. in a plane crash when he was 38. Caroline has three children—28-year-0ld Jack Schlossberg, 31-year-old Tatiana Schlossberg, and 33-year-old Rose—with her husband Edwin Schlossberg, a designer and artist.

Read on to find out more about Rose, her career, and her siblings.

RELATED: See Audrey Hepburn's Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy.

Rose Schlossberg grew up close to her grandmother and went to the Kennedy family alma mater.

Caroline Kennedy and daughter Rose and son John returning home after picking up lunch at a nearby restaurant
Marcel Thomas / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Rose was born and raised in New York City, and was named after her great grandmother, JFK's mother, Rose Kennedy. She grew up very close to her "Grand Jackie," as she reportedly called her grandmother. "Jackie, who lived just a few blocks away from the Schlossbergs on the Upper East Side, saw Rose basically every day and doted on her," Kennedy biographer Christopher Andersen told the New York Post in 2010.

Jackie died in 1994, just before Rose turned six years old. As she grew up, Rose followed in the Kennedy footsteps by attending Harvard University, just like her mother Caroline and grandfather JFK did before her.

She graduated with a bachelor's degree in English and then attended the Interactive Telecommunications Program at New York University for her master's degree.

She started her own comedy webseries.

Rose Schlossberg in an "End Times Girl Club" video
End Times Girl Club/YouTube

Combining her interests in comedy, acting, and producing, Rose co-created a webseries in 2016 called End Times Girls Club with her friend Mara Nelson-Greenberg. The series was essentially a comedic guide for women for surviving the apocalypse.

"It came up as a response to seeing the way that New York responded to Hurricane Sandy, and how people were grossly underprepared—specifically, girls in damsel in distress mode," Rose told Mashable in 2016. "I thought it would be interesting to create this world where girls have to be survivalists without compromising their cute factor."

She co-wrote and co-produced an important docuseries.

Sharon Harel-Cohen, Caroline Kennedy, Rose Schlossberg, and Edwin Arthur Schlossberg at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City in 2019
John Lamparski/Getty Images for Greenwich Entertainment's "Incitement"

Rose worked as a writer and producer on Time: The Kalief Browder Story, which aired on Spike in 2017 and is currently on Netflix. The docuseries tells the story of Kalief Browder, who was arrested as a teenager for allegedly stealing a backpack and imprisoned on Rikers Island for three years—two of them in solitary confinement—without ever going to trial. He was released when the charges were dropped, and two years later, in 2015, died by suicide.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

She worked to get out the vote and aspires to uphold her grandfather's legacy.

Rose Schlossberg in Get out the vote video
Facebook

In 2017, on what would've been JFK's birthday, the Schlossbergs released a video in his honor. In it, Rose said, "I'm inspired by my grandfather's sense of equality, his courage for naming the injustices in American society, and his call for action. His words and his ideals mean so much to me and to the world we live in today. But we are still faced with tremendous inequality and injustice from voting rights to our criminal justice system, and mass incarceration." She added: "My grandfather would be proud of how far we've come as a nation since 1963, but he'd have been the first to tell us that we have a long way to go."

Rose also starred in a get-out-the-vote video in 2020, which was produced by the fashion retailer Dover Street Market and the non-profit When We All Vote. In the video, Rose tries to convince people that voting is what finally made her cool, and she also briefly interviews some members of the fashion industry, including Marc Jacobs. "If you're worried about being cool, don't waste another minute," she says sarcastically in the video. "Go online and register to vote today."

Her younger siblings have exciting careers of their own.

Tatiana Schlossberg, Jack Schlossberg, Rose Schlossberg, Edwin Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy at an event in New Ross, Ireland in 2013
Clodagh Kilcoyne/Getty Images

Rose's younger sister, Tatiana, is a reporter and writer, who attended Yale undergrad and Oxford University for her master's degree. She has written for the New York Times, The Washington Post, Vanity Fair, and more. She also published the book Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don't Know You Have in 2019. And she married her college boyfriend George Moran in Martha's Vineyard in 2017.

Younger brother Jack, JFK's only grandson, attended Yale, then Harvard Law and Harvard Business School. In 2017, he spoke to Boston.com about getting his education at a place where many things are named after his grandfather. "My favorite restaurants are on JFK Street, so I definitely notice it," he said. "It's humbling, but overall it's nice that it's just out in the open. There's no pretending that it's not here when I'm at Harvard. The first few days it felt a little weird, but now I don't think about it so much."

Jack, who bears a strong resemblance to his late uncle, JFK Jr., is the most politically engaged of the three Schlossberg kids, and in 2020, he appeared with his mother at the Democratic National Convention in a video pushing for the election of Joe Biden, channeling JFK's presidential acceptance speech six decades prior. "The themes of my grandfather's speech—courage, unity, and patriotism—are as important today as they were in 1960," Jack said in the video. "And once again, we need a leader who believes America's best days are yet to come."

RELATED: See Elvis Presley's 3 Granddaughters Now.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Woman is showing her CDC issued COVID vaccination record card as a proof of immunization.
    Woman is showing her CDC issued COVID vaccination record card as a proof of immunization.
    Health

    If You're Unvaccinated, You Now Can't Go Here

    A negative test won't do if you're of vaccination age.

  • 7 New Netflix Shows to Watch This Weekend
    7 New Netflix Shows to Watch This Weekend
    Culture

    7 New Netflix Shows to Watch This Weekend

    What to marathon on your days off.

  • Beer
    Beer
    Smarter Living

    If You Have This Beer, Throw It Out—Carefully

    This beer could be dangerous.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    Culture

    Why Palace Aides "Look Forward" to Harry's Book

    "There is his truth and there is the truth."

  • Miami, FL, USA - March 26, 2020: People going in a Walmart store on sunny day. Walmart is the world's third largest public corporation that runs chains of department stores. Quarantine due Coronavirus
    Miami, FL, USA - March 26, 2020: People going in a Walmart store on sunny day. Walmart is the world's third largest public corporation that runs chains of department stores. Quarantine due Coronavirus
    Health

    Walmart Is Bringing Back This COVID Precaution

    The reversal is going into effect immediately.

  • Simone Biles during the team all-around competition at the Olympics on July 27, 2021
    Simone Biles during the team all-around competition at the Olympics on July 27, 2021
    Culture

    How Simone Biles Knew She Had to Drop Out

    She exited Olympic events due to the "twisties."

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group