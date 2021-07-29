See Jackie Kennedy's Lookalike Granddaughter Now

It's well established that if you're from the Kennedy family, there's a good chance you'll go into law or politics or both. But for one of the younger members of the political dynasty, that's not the case. Jackie Kennedy's granddaughter, Rose Schlossberg, is a filmmaker and actor. And while her life is far different than that of her grandmother, they do bare a clear resemblance, which has made Schlossberg some headlines over the years.

Rose is one of the late First Lady's grandchildren from her daughter, Caroline Kennedy. Kennedy's other three children with husband John F. Kennedy died tragically—two as infants and John F. Kennedy Jr. in a plane crash when he was 38. Caroline has three children—28-year-0ld Jack Schlossberg, 31-year-old Tatiana Schlossberg, and 33-year-old Rose—with her husband Edwin Schlossberg, a designer and artist.

Read on to find out more about Rose, her career, and her siblings.

RELATED: See Audrey Hepburn's Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy.

Rose Schlossberg grew up close to her grandmother and went to the Kennedy family alma mater.

Rose was born and raised in New York City, and was named after her great grandmother, JFK's mother, Rose Kennedy. She grew up very close to her "Grand Jackie," as she reportedly called her grandmother. "Jackie, who lived just a few blocks away from the Schlossbergs on the Upper East Side, saw Rose basically every day and doted on her," Kennedy biographer Christopher Andersen told the New York Post in 2010.

Jackie died in 1994, just before Rose turned six years old. As she grew up, Rose followed in the Kennedy footsteps by attending Harvard University, just like her mother Caroline and grandfather JFK did before her.

She graduated with a bachelor's degree in English and then attended the Interactive Telecommunications Program at New York University for her master's degree.

She started her own comedy webseries.

Combining her interests in comedy, acting, and producing, Rose co-created a webseries in 2016 called End Times Girls Club with her friend Mara Nelson-Greenberg. The series was essentially a comedic guide for women for surviving the apocalypse.

"It came up as a response to seeing the way that New York responded to Hurricane Sandy, and how people were grossly underprepared—specifically, girls in damsel in distress mode," Rose told Mashable in 2016. "I thought it would be interesting to create this world where girls have to be survivalists without compromising their cute factor."

She co-wrote and co-produced an important docuseries.

Rose worked as a writer and producer on Time: The Kalief Browder Story, which aired on Spike in 2017 and is currently on Netflix. The docuseries tells the story of Kalief Browder, who was arrested as a teenager for allegedly stealing a backpack and imprisoned on Rikers Island for three years—two of them in solitary confinement—without ever going to trial. He was released when the charges were dropped, and two years later, in 2015, died by suicide.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

She worked to get out the vote and aspires to uphold her grandfather's legacy.

In 2017, on what would've been JFK's birthday, the Schlossbergs released a video in his honor. In it, Rose said, "I'm inspired by my grandfather's sense of equality, his courage for naming the injustices in American society, and his call for action. His words and his ideals mean so much to me and to the world we live in today. But we are still faced with tremendous inequality and injustice from voting rights to our criminal justice system, and mass incarceration." She added: "My grandfather would be proud of how far we've come as a nation since 1963, but he'd have been the first to tell us that we have a long way to go."

Rose also starred in a get-out-the-vote video in 2020, which was produced by the fashion retailer Dover Street Market and the non-profit When We All Vote. In the video, Rose tries to convince people that voting is what finally made her cool, and she also briefly interviews some members of the fashion industry, including Marc Jacobs. "If you're worried about being cool, don't waste another minute," she says sarcastically in the video. "Go online and register to vote today."

Her younger siblings have exciting careers of their own.

Rose's younger sister, Tatiana, is a reporter and writer, who attended Yale undergrad and Oxford University for her master's degree. She has written for the New York Times, The Washington Post, Vanity Fair, and more. She also published the book Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don't Know You Have in 2019. And she married her college boyfriend George Moran in Martha's Vineyard in 2017.

Younger brother Jack, JFK's only grandson, attended Yale, then Harvard Law and Harvard Business School. In 2017, he spoke to Boston.com about getting his education at a place where many things are named after his grandfather. "My favorite restaurants are on JFK Street, so I definitely notice it," he said. "It's humbling, but overall it's nice that it's just out in the open. There's no pretending that it's not here when I'm at Harvard. The first few days it felt a little weird, but now I don't think about it so much."

Jack, who bears a strong resemblance to his late uncle, JFK Jr., is the most politically engaged of the three Schlossberg kids, and in 2020, he appeared with his mother at the Democratic National Convention in a video pushing for the election of Joe Biden, channeling JFK's presidential acceptance speech six decades prior. "The themes of my grandfather's speech—courage, unity, and patriotism—are as important today as they were in 1960," Jack said in the video. "And once again, we need a leader who believes America's best days are yet to come."

RELATED: See Elvis Presley's 3 Granddaughters Now.