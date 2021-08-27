See Mick Jagger's Granddaughter With His Great-Grandkids

The Rolling Stones' frontman Mick Jagger has had a life full of romances, as you'd imagine any iconic rock star's would be. These days, Jagger is with ballerina Melanie Hamrick, with whom he has one child, four-year-old Deveraux Jagger. Deveraux is Mick's eighth child; his other kids range from 22 to 50 years old. And in addition to his children, 78-year-old Mick Jagger also has five grandchildren, including Assisi Jackson, who gave him two great-grandkids. To see the youngest descendants of the Jagger bunch, read on!

Assisi Jackson made Mick Jagger a great-grandfather.

Assisi is the daughter of Mick Jagger's second oldest child, 49-year-old Jade Jagger. Mick shares Jade with his ex-wife Bianca Jagger.

Assisi, who's 29 years old, is the mother of two young girls with her boyfriend, chef Alex Key: Ezra Key, who was born in 2014, and Romy Key, who was born in 2019. On Instagram, Assisi occasionally posts photos of her daughters, who are Jagger's first great-grandkids.

Assissi says Mick Jagger doesn't go by "grandpa" or "great-grandpa."

When Assisi's first daughter (pictured here in a photo shared on Instagram) was born, she said she didn't think her grandfather would be referred to as "great-grandpa" anytime soon. Assisi herself doesn't even refer to him as her grandfather. "I call him Mick—I wouldn't start calling him grandpa," she told Hello! in 2014. "I imagine it's nice to be a great-grandad. Although I'm not sure he likes the idea of getting old or being called one."

According to Daily Mail, Assisi also told Hello! that when she called Mick to tell him she was pregnant, he responded, "Well done," to which Assisi said, "I didn't have to try too hard."

While his reaction may sound stolid to some, Jade told Harper's Bazaar in 2015 that her father "loves babies." "He'll go out in the garden and play hide-and-seek or read to them," she said. "And he's learned how to give really good pep talks and be really supportive about their education."

Assisi and Jade both had their children young.

Jade was 20 when Assisi was born and Assisi was 21 years old when she had Ezra (pictured here with Romy in another photo shared by their father on Instagram). "The women in our family just tend to have children young. It runs in the genes," Assisi told Hello! "I grew up quite quickly and wouldn't have considered having a child if I was doing what my friends are doing at this stage, messing around. … I don't drink, I don't smoke, and I'm very settled."

Jade was confident that her daughter would be a great mom before Ezra was born. "She'll be a perfect mum," she told Hello! "Assisi is a level-headed, sweet girl, and I think it will give them both a lot of pleasure. It gives you an amazing purpose in life, to fulfill nature's destiny."

Although Jade was confident Assisi would excel as a mom, she was still a bit anxious. "Like any mother, I was worried for Assisi, but I couldn't ever feel that she was too young, as I'd had her when I was even younger," Jade told Harper's Bazaar. However, her confidence in Assisi overshadowed any doubt. "She could see that I knew she'd be great," said Jade.

RELATED: For more celeb content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Assisi and Jade were pregnant at the same time.

Jade and Assisi both became pregnant around the same time. Jade gave birth to Ray Fillary just a month after her daughter had Ezra. The mother-daughter duo was able to share the experience of pregnancy and motherhood in a unique way.

Assisi told Harper's Bazaar that she has a "special bond with Ray," her brother, who's younger than her daughter Ezra. "Ezra feels like my daughter who just isn't living with me," Jade added. "When you have your own child at the same time, it's harder to think in terms of generations."

