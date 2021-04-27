See Ralph Macchio's Lookalike Kids All Grown Up

Actor Ralph Macchio became a teen idol in the '80s thanks primarily to his role as Daniel LaRusso in the Karate Kid movies, which he's now reprising in Netflix's series Cobra Kai. The star has also been married to his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Fierro, for over 33 years, and they have two children together. Their daughter Julia Macchio is 28, and their son Daniel Macchio is 25—and both kids have grown up to look so much like their famous dad. To see just how much Ralph Macchio's kids resemble him and hear more about their family, read on. And for more kids who take after their parents, check out Julianne Moore's Daughter Is All Grown Up and Looks Just Like Her.

Julia is an actor and dancer.

Julia had her first film role when she was 20, appearing in 2012's Girl Most Likely. The next year, she was also in the short film Across Grace Alley, which was directed, written, and produced by her father. In 2018, she appeared in two films, Wholly Broken and Stella's Last Weekend.

In addition to acting, Julia graduated from Hofstra University's dance program in 2014. In September 2015, Julia landed the lead role as Alex Owens in Flashdance: The Musical and went on a national tour with the show until April 2016. In the stage adaption of the 1983 dance film, Alex works in a steel mill during the day and dances at a bar at night. Julia also played the role in 2018 in a production of the musical at The Gateway, a performing arts center in Long Island.

Julia has said that her father has stood by her and motivated her as she kicked off her own career as a performer.

"He is a father first," Julia said in a 2016 interview with Hofstra. "He has kept me grounded and has always encouraged me to get an education while supporting me to pursue my dreams. I knew growing up that I wanted to carry myself as well as he always has."

Daniel mostly stays out of the spotlight, but he's a huge fan of his dad's work.

Daniel was also in Across Grace Alley with his sister. But since then, the Boston College graduate hasn't been involved in the entertainment industry nor has he posted much about his professional life online. However, he's been known to hype up his father's work on his social media accounts, like when he shared the trailer for Season 3 of Cobra Kai.

"Be ready!" Daniel wrote in the caption. "This season will show no mercy! Not everything is as seem! If you're not caught up yet, start watching!"

The younger Macchio's name has raised some questions among fans, for fairly obvious reasons. During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show in January of this year, the host asked Ralph if he named Daniel after his Karate Kid character. Ralph explained that this wasn't his intention and that there was a different significance to the name.

"My wife's best friend growing up was her cousin Daniel," Ralph told Kelly Clarkson. "It was a classical, Biblical name that I always loved…[Daniel] is proud of it, maybe a couple of years he was like, 'Dad, did you have to, did you really?' But now he's Dan, and he's his own."

Daniel and Julia are very close.

On social media, both Julia and Daniel post a lot about their family. In celebration of Daniel's birthday last October, Julia shared a photo of them together on Instagram along with a heartfelt message.

"You've been my best friend since the day you were born and one of the greatest joys of my life is getting to be your sister!" Julia wrote in the caption. "Happy Birthday, my darling brother. I love you til the numbers stop!!!!"

Julia and Daniel watch Cobra Kai with their friends.

Appearing on The View in January of this year, Ralph said that his kids have not only watched every season of Cobra Kai, but they've also gotten close with some of the show's actors.

"Every season it launched was like Christmas morning for them," the actor explained. "All their friends, they're all getting together, binge-watching it as a group, and it's really quite wonderful. And they're friends with some of the young cast members, our next generation cast. It's the gift that keeps on giving."

Ralph's biggest motivation is his family.

Ralph has said that no matter that his children are already grown up, he's still constantly focused on them.

"Everything I do now, more often than 10, 15 years ago, I'm thinking of it for the sake of my children as they're getting older," he told People last January. "They're adults, but they're always your kids."

