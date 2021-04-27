Culture

See Ralph Macchio's Lookalike Kids All Grown Up

The '80s teen idol's son and daughter are the spitting image of their father.

By Amber Raiken
April 27, 2021
Amber Raiken
By Amber Raiken
April 27, 2021

Actor Ralph Macchio became a teen idol in the '80s thanks primarily to his role as Daniel LaRusso in the Karate Kid movies, which he's now reprising in Netflix's series Cobra Kai. The star has also been married to his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Fierro, for over 33 years, and they have two children together. Their daughter Julia Macchio is 28, and their son Daniel Macchio is 25—and both kids have grown up to look so much like their famous dad. To see just how much Ralph Macchio's kids resemble him and hear more about their family, read on. And for more kids who take after their parents, check out Julianne Moore's Daughter Is All Grown Up and Looks Just Like Her.

Julia is an actor and dancer.

Julia had her first film role when she was 20, appearing in 2012's Girl Most Likely. The next year, she was also in the short film Across Grace Alley, which was directed, written, and produced by her father. In 2018, she appeared in two films, Wholly Broken and Stella's Last Weekend.

In addition to acting, Julia graduated from Hofstra University's dance program in 2014. In September 2015, Julia landed the lead role as Alex Owens in Flashdance: The Musical and went on a national tour with the show until April 2016. In the stage adaption of the 1983 dance film, Alex works in a steel mill during the day and dances at a bar at night. Julia also played the role in 2018 in a production of the musical at The Gateway, a performing arts center in Long Island.

Julia has said that her father has stood by her and motivated her as she kicked off her own career as a performer.

"He is a father first," Julia said in a 2016 interview with Hofstra. "He has kept me grounded and has always encouraged me to get an education while supporting me to pursue my dreams. I knew growing up that I wanted to carry myself as well as he always has."

And for more famous offspring who are all grown up, See David Bowie and Iman's Daughter at 20.

Daniel mostly stays out of the spotlight, but he's a huge fan of his dad's work.

Daniel was also in Across Grace Alley with his sister. But since then, the Boston College graduate hasn't been involved in the entertainment industry nor has he posted much about his professional life online. However, he's been known to hype up his father's work on his social media accounts, like when he shared the trailer for Season 3 of Cobra Kai.

"Be ready!" Daniel wrote in the caption. "This season will show no mercy! Not everything is as seem! If you're not caught up yet, start watching!"

The younger Macchio's name has raised some questions among fans, for fairly obvious reasons. During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show in January of this year, the host asked Ralph if he named Daniel after his Karate Kid character. Ralph explained that this wasn't his intention and that there was a different significance to the name.

"My wife's best friend growing up was her cousin Daniel," Ralph told Kelly Clarkson. "It was a classical, Biblical name that I always loved…[Daniel] is proud of it, maybe a couple of years he was like, 'Dad, did you have to, did you really?' But now he's Dan, and he's his own."

For more entertainment and celebrity news sent to you directly, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Daniel and Julia are very close. 

On social media, both Julia and Daniel post a lot about their family. In celebration of Daniel's birthday last October, Julia shared a photo of them together on Instagram along with a heartfelt message.

"You've been my best friend since the day you were born and one of the greatest joys of my life is getting to be your sister!" Julia wrote in the caption. "Happy Birthday, my darling brother. I love you til the numbers stop!!!!"

For some celebrity kids you probably haven't seen in a while, See What Michael Jackson's Three Kids Look Like All Grown Up.

Julia and Daniel watch Cobra Kai with their friends.

Ralph Macchio, Julia Macchio, and Daniel Macchio in 2019
Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Appearing on The View in January of this year, Ralph said that his kids have not only watched every season of Cobra Kai, but they've also gotten close with some of the show's actors.

"Every season it launched was like Christmas morning for them," the actor explained. "All their friends, they're all getting together, binge-watching it as a group, and it's really quite wonderful. And they're friends with some of the young cast members, our next generation cast. It's the gift that keeps on giving."

For more famous offspring, See What Celine Dion's Twins Look Like Now.

Ralph's biggest motivation is his family.

Phyllis Macchio, Ralph Macchio, Daniel Macchio, and Julia Macchio in 2015
Jim Spellman/WireImage

Ralph has said that no matter that his children are already grown up, he's still constantly focused on them.

"Everything I do now, more often than 10, 15 years ago, I'm thinking of it for the sake of my children as they're getting older," he told People last January. "They're adults, but they're always your kids."

For an update on a former celeb couple's family, See Sean Penn and Robin Wright's Kids All Grown Up.

Amber Raiken
Amber Raiken is an Editorial Assistant at Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • bowls of various condiments
    bowls of various condiments
    Culture

    This Is the Most Popular Condiment in Your State

    Google data shows your state is crazy for this condiment.

  • Woman putting on mask
    Woman putting on mask
    Health

    Vaccinated People Need a Mask Outside for This

    This is the only time they need a mask outdoors.

  • Avalon Young at the "American Idol" finalists party in February 2016
    Avalon Young at the "American Idol" finalists party in February 2016
    Culture

    "American Idol" Star Shares Cancer Journey

    Avalon Young has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

  • Two male friends enjoying drinks while spending the day together at home
    Two male friends enjoying drinks while spending the day together at home
    Health

    Don't Drink More Than This After Your Vaccine

    It could reduce the shot's efficacy.

  • Man getting COVID vaccine
    Man getting COVID vaccine
    Health

    Wait 2 Weeks After Your Shot to Start This Med

    Experts say it could impact the vaccine's efficacy.

  • A young woman smell a bottle of essential oils
    A young woman smell a bottle of essential oils
    Health

    If You Smell This, Your Risk of Seizures May Be High

    A new study finds there could be a link.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group