See David Bowie and Iman's Daughter at 20

Musician David Bowie met supermodel Iman in 1990. The two were together for nearly three decades, until Bowie's death from liver cancer in 2016. And while the stars also had children from other relationships, they only welcomed one child together: a girl, in 2000. Lexi Jones is now 20 and making a name for herself outside of being the daughter of Bowie and Iman. Read on to see how Jones takes after them nonetheless and to hear about what she's doing with her life. And for another celebrity pair's offspring, See Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Son All Grown Up.

Lexi Jones is following her passions as a visual and musical artist.

Jones, whose full name is Alexandria Zahra Jones, is dabbling in art, music, and fashion. Her Instagram bio includes a link to her depop page, where she sells paintings, drawings, and clothing she's up-cycled with hand-painted designs.

She's also inherited her father's musical talent. Earlier this year, Jones posted an audio clip of herself singing an original, bluesy song to her Instagram. "I'm absolutely terrified to post this," she captioned it. "I keep going back and forth between hating it and liking it but f*** it. So here's a snippet of an untitled, unfinished, very drunken rough take of a song I'm proud of on a good day."

It remains to be seen whether Jones will pursue music in a big way, but it's definitely something she's dabbling in. She's also shared her poetry on her page.

She shot back at negative comments about her art.

In a long text post, Jones talked about what it's like to be an artist sharing her work publicly and getting feedback—good and bad. She specifically addressed claims that her art is "satanic" and that it shows she is "deeply disturbed."

"I'm not a satanist lmao and I've never looked at my work as satanic, but it's interesting to me how some people can and have perceived it that way," she wrote. "Saying that I'm disturbed must mean that what I have created disturbed you, which is somewhat intentional. Being out of your element, feeling uncomfortable or having unfamiliar thoughts can sometimes be a positive thing, allowing you to think outside the box and explore outside your comfort zone…Art is able to evoke so many emotions, questions and reactions, which I personally think is incredibly powerful."

And she took down a troll who commented on her body.

In February, Jones shared a lewd message that she received from a follower when she posted a photo of herself in a swimsuit to her Instagram story.

"Feels good to love my body after years of hating and disrespecting it," she wrote on a screenshot of the message, as reported by People. "No shame in liking how I look in my cowboy swimsuit, but a shame that you're able to twist it into something so perverted and vulgar. What a dim witted piece of trash and sad that there are more people like you."

Her mom declined modeling offers on her behalf.

In a feature with Porter in 2018, Iman recalled the response she got when she posted a series of photos of her daughter on her 18th birthday.

"Every agency, every designer, called me to say: 'If she wants to, we'd love for her to model for us,'" she explained. "I said: 'No, she doesn't.'"

"I know why they wanted to her to model–it's because she is David Bowie's daughter," Iman added. She said that she told Jones back then to cherish her childhood and her relative anonymity. "Have a life that is private while you can, because one day soon it is going to be public, so enjoy this."

Iman and Jones remain close. In 2020, Jones shared in a Mother's Day post that she had been separated from her mom for six months due to the pandemic. "I miss her dearly," she wrote in a caption begging followers to take COVID seriously.

She also shares memories of her dad.

Jones mainly uses her social media to share her artwork and updates on her life now. But she has also occasionally posted tributes to her late father. She captioned this funny shot of Bowie posing at her birthday party "rad dad." She also has a tattoo in memory of him—a floral crescent moon with "Daddy xx" and "1947-2016." Iman has a matching one.

