Hayley Hasselhoff, the younger daughter of Baywatch actors David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach, is making a splash of her own. After years in the modeling industry, Hayley has just added another achievement to her resume. The 28-year-old is on the cover of Playboy Germany's May 2021 issue, becoming the first plus-size model to appear on a European Playboy cover. (Warning: The following image is NSFW.)

Hayley is the first plus-size model on the cover of a European Playboy.

Hayley made her Playboy debut on Playboy Germany's May 2021 issue, sporting a silky red robe. "I am deeply humbled and honored to be the first-ever curve model on a European cover of Playboy," Hayley wrote on Instagram. "I am overcome with emotion around what this cover signifies for inclusivity and its greater purpose towards female empowerment. I wanted to use this platform to express that you have the power to love your body without hesitation because of societies' [sic] standards of beauty."

Iconic German photographer Ellen von Unwerth shot Hayley for the spread, which also includes her posing in black lace lingerie, sparkling jewels, and little else. Hayley said she and von Unwerth chose to celebrate her body by doing the photoshoot in an artful way.

On Instagram, she also thanked the Playboy Germany team for allowing her to be involved creatively behind the scenes, saying, "You've made me feel like I could take ownership of myself."

Hayley said her Playboy cover serves "a bigger purpose."

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Mail on April 13, Hayley said that while the day she spent shooting for Playboy was fun, it was more empowering. "I felt very empowered when I left set, I felt like I was grounded and had taken ownership of my body," said Hayley. "Everybody there knew it was for a bigger purpose and being able to showcase that women can be desired and loved no matter what shape or size they are."

In her Instagram post, Hayley said her relationship with her body has always stemmed from a healthy mindset. "With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, I feel empowered to be able to wake up and know that I get to live unapologetically myself. I hope to inspire women to face their fears of the unknown and to lead a life of purpose in which your body does not define you," she wrote.

She added that she hopes the Playboy cover will help women understand they are "loved, valued and desired just as they are—right here, right now."

Her parents support her modeling career.

Haley told The Daily Mail that her parents were proud of her accomplishments as a model. "My dad is very supportive in the choices I make for my own career," said Hayley. She began her career modeling at age 14 and also went on to compete on Celebrity X Factor in 2019 in the U.K.

"To see the progression of where I've gone, to where I am today, I think they're both very, very supportive," Hayley said of her mom and dad. "They believe in me and all the choices I make in my own career, just like I do for them."

Hayley said growing up on the set of Baywatch didn't negatively affect her.

Growing up on a set with chiseled, tanned actors in tiny bathing suits could easily skew a young person's body image. However, back in 2015, Hayley told Entertainment Tonight that growing up on the set of Baywatch had no negative effect on her.

In fact, she said that watching her dad pursue his dreams helped her find her own. "I got to see my dad and his passion for his craft, and it sparked something in me to try acting and have the same love for it," she said. "There was such a family group on that set, and I was so young that I never thought about any of that."

