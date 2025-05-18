The scent of fresh laundry is clean and crisp, not to mention deeply cozy and comforting. However, if your clothes-washing routine involves dryer sheets, experts say you may want to reconsider before running your next spin cycle. Though the ingredients found in dryer sheets are generally recognized as safe by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), experts are increasingly pointing out the subtle ways they tamper with our health.

"Many of the most concerning chemicals in dryer sheets are either hidden under umbrella terms like 'fragrance' or created as byproducts during use," explains Trevor Cates, ND, a licensed naturopathic physician specializing in women’s health and hormonal balance. "Manufacturers aren’t required to list individual fragrance ingredients, even when they include allergens, endocrine disruptors, or volatile organic compounds (VOCs). This lack of transparency makes it nearly impossible to evaluate safety from the label alone."

As if that wasn’t worrying enough, Cates warns that these chemicals can hang around your home long after your clothes are folded and put away.

"Heating these sheets in the dryer activates and disperses chemicals into your home environment, where they can linger in the air and cling to clothing," she says. "Over time, this low-level exposure can contribute to a toxic burden on the body, especially for children whose bodies and organs are smaller and are still developing."

Wondering exactly how dryer sheets could be harming your health? These are the top four concerns, according to doctors, and the safer swaps they recommend.

RELATED: Doctors Say the Coffee Creamer You're Using Has "Dire Consequences."

1. Dryer sheets can irritate your skin and trigger allergies. 2 | Rash iStock Skin flare-ups and allergic reactions are among the most common concerns related to dryer sheets, especially for people with sensitive skin, eczema, or allergies. "They’re loaded with fragrances and preservatives, many of which aren’t fully listed on the label," says Raj Dasgupta, MD, a quadruple board-certified physician and the Chief Medical Advisor for Sleepopolis. "These ingredients can linger on your clothes and bedding, which means your skin is exposed to them all day and night. Even if you’ve never had a reaction before, repeated exposure can sometimes lead to sensitivity over time."

2. Dryer sheets can disrupt your hormones. Cutting Down on Salt Could Be Hurting Your Thyroid—How to Fix the Damage, Doctors Say Shutterstock David Johnson, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and a co-founder of RedliteX, points out that some of the chemicals used in dryer sheets are endocrine disruptors. "And if your hormones get all out of balance, your skin makes it known—adult acne, melasma, the works. I've seen patients struggle with these problems, and the solution is as simple as changing to safer products," he tells Best Life. In particular, Dasgupta says that ingredients like ammonium compounds and synthetic musks can interfere with your body's hormones, which can affect your reproductive health, thyroid health, mood, metabolism, and other aspects of your overall health. "We don’t know the full long-term impact of low-level exposure from multiple sources, but if you're trying to reduce unnecessary chemicals in your home, discontinuing your use of dryer sheets is an easy place to start," Dasgupta advises. RELATED: How Often Do You Wash Your Sheets? Doctors Say They're a "Petri Dish" of Bacteria.

3. Dryer sheets can affect respiratory health. 7 | Dry cough iStock You may love the smell of fresh laundry, but inhaling dryer sheet scents can affect your respiratory health by causing inflammation and irritation, or even a severe allergic reaction. "When heated in the dryer, sheets may release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) such as benzyl acetate, benzyl alcohol, and even chloroform byproducts, all of which contribute to indoor air pollution and may worsen asthma or allergy symptoms," says Cates, who is also the founder of The Spa Dr. Dasgupta corroborates that he has treated patients with coughing, sneezing, and wheezing after switching to scented laundry products.

4. Dryer sheets can trigger migraines. 19 | Severe headache Shutterstock A 2011 study found that in addition to causing skin and respiratory problems, dryer sheets are also linked to a higher incidence of migraines. Some people may additionally experience nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and drowsiness when exposed to the chemicals found in these products. "The fragrances in the volatile organic compounds can cause headaches in various people, especially if you’re sensitive to these types of chemicals," Erin Carter, MD, a rheumatologist and medical content creator, recently said on TikTok . RELATED: Household Chemicals Pose “Tremendous Danger” to Your Health, New Study Finds.