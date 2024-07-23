Your Complete Guide to Laundry Symbols and Care Labels

Laundry is an art many have not yet mastered, but not for lack of trying. According to the Census Bureau's 2020 American Housing Survey, more than 85 percent of Americans have laundry facilities in their homes. But that doesn't mean that they feel like laundry experts. Another poll found that two-thirds of young people "dread" doing laundry. The same survey found that 66 percent of people will actually avoid wearing certain pieces of clothing for fear of ruining them in the wash.

Different articles and materials require different types of treatment, but these instructions are often dictated by laundry symbols found on their labels, and those directions aren't always easy to understand. A failure to follow the care directions can result in costly mistakes. For that reason, we've put together a friendly little guide on how to wash your clothes correctly. Below, we'll walk you through what the little symbols on your clothing labels mean and how they should influence your laundry routine.

What Are Laundry Symbols?

Every garment you own has a label, and on it, you'll find laundry symbols unique to that item. The idea is to provide crucial information on how to properly care for your clothes. Textile manufacturers adopted these icons years ago to replace lengthy written instructions, in the hopes of establishing a universal understanding of what kind of care certain items require. A short time later, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) established the Care Labeling Rule, which requires manufacturers to attach labels with care instructions for all items of clothing.

Still, learning to read laundry symbols takes some time. There are over 40 variations to decipher, and each interacts differently with what are known as the five elements of laundry care: dry-cleaning or washing, bleaching, drying, and ironing clothing. Once you've learned to decipher these symbols, you'll be more than equipped to provide the specialized care your clothing requires.

Washing Symbols Decoded

Washing symbols indicate the maximum water temperature and the type of wash cycle that is safe for the fabric. For instance, numbers such as 30, 40, 50, and 60 represent the water temperature in degrees Celsius. These values serve as temperature indicators. Understanding these symbols can help you sidestep typical laundry setbacks, such as shrinking or damaging your clothes.

The wash cycle symbols also guide you on whether a garment requires a:

Normal wash cycle (washtub symbol with no lines)

Permanent press cycle (one line beneath the washtub symbol)

Delicate cycle (two lines beneath the washtub symbol)

Washtub Symbol and Temperature

The washtub symbol is one of the most important laundry symbols there is. It indicates whether a garment should be washed by hand or in a machine and the maximum water temperature. For example, a washtub with a hand indicates that the item should be hand-washed, while an "X" means that the garment should not be washed at all.

Temperature indications within the washtub symbol are crucial. A number inside the tub, such as 30 or 40, specifies the maximum water temperature according to the Celsius thermometer. Sticking to these temperature guidelines ensures that your clothes are cleaned effectively without being harmed.

Hand-Wash vs. Machine-Wash

Symbols for hand-washing and machine-washing indicate the correct cleaning process for your delicate fabrics. The hand wash symbol, depicted as a tub with a hand, suggests that the garment should be washed by hand to protect its delicate fibers. This method is ideal for items made of silk, wool, or other delicate materials that could be damaged in a machine wash.

Meanwhile, the absence of a hand in the washtub symbol means the garment can be safely machine-washed. Understanding these distinctions is crucial for maintaining the integrity of your clothes. Note: Lukewarm water and gentle handling of hand-wash items ensure they stay in good condition.

Permanent Press Cycle

The permanent press cycle symbol is essential for wrinkle-resistant fabrics. It's represented by a washtub with a single line beneath it. This cycle uses medium heat and works best with synthetic fibers and blends. It produces smooth, crisp clothing and eliminates the need for any excessive ironing.

Drying Symbols Explained

Drying symbols are just as important as washing symbols when it comes to garment care. These symbols tell you whether a garment can be:

Tumble-dried

Air-dried

Line-dried

A circle in a square indicates that the item can be tumble-dried, while a crossed-out circle means that it should not be machine-dried at all. A square with a curved line indicates your item can be line-dried using clothespins.

Understanding your drying temperature symbols is also imperative for a proper wash. The number of dots inside the drying symbol represents the recommended heat setting: one dot for low, two dots for medium, and three dots for high temperature. Adhering to these guidelines helps prevent shrinkage and fabric damage, ensuring your clothes stay in top condition.

Tumble-Dry and Air-Dry Symbols

Tumble-dry and air-dry symbols inform users of the best drying method for their clothes. The tumble-dry symbol, a circle inside a square, indicates that the item can be tumble-dried. However, it's important to pay attention to additional symbols that specify the heat setting. For example:

The normal cycle symbol indicates a setting that uses heat and is suitable for most fabrics.

The permanent press symbol suggests using medium heat.

The delicate cycle symbol suggests using low-heat.

These symbols guide you in choosing the right drying cycle, thereby prolonging the quality and lifespan of your clothing.

For delicate fabrics, air-drying is often recommended as an alternative to tumble-drying. This method, indicated by a simple line, ensures your garments maintain their shape and avoid heat damage.

Drying Temperature Symbols

Drying temperature symbols are depicted as dots inside a circle. Each dot signifies a different heat level: one dot for low, two dots for medium, and three dots for high temperature. Understanding these symbols helps you choose the correct heat setting for each garment, preventing shrinkage and fabric damage. For example, delicate fabrics should be dried at a low temperature, while more durable items can handle higher heat.

Special Drying Instructions

Some garments come with specific drying instructions to maintain their shape and quality. The "Do Not Wring" symbol, shown as a twisted shape with an "X" through it, signifies that the garment should not be wrung out to remove excess water. Doing so can harm delicate fabrics.

The "Dry Flat" symbol, represented by a square with a horizontal line in the middle, suggests laying the garment flat to dry. This method is ideal for items that can stretch out of shape if hung out on a line. Adhering to these specialized drying instructions guarantees that your clothes retain their initial fit and look.

Bleaching Symbols

Bleaching symbols indicate whether bleach can be used on a garment and what type of bleach is safe. These symbols are extremely important for preventing damage and discoloration. The basic symbol for bleach is a triangle. An empty triangle means that any bleach can be used, while a triangle with two diagonal lines inside indicates that only non-chlorine bleach should be used if necessary.

A filled-in triangle or a triangle with an "X" through it means that the garment should not be bleached at all. Deciphering these symbols can prevent typical bleaching errors and sustain the vibrancy and freshness of your clothes.

Chlorine Bleach vs. Non-Chlorine Bleach

Chlorine bleach is a strong whitening agent often used for white garments to remove tough stains and disinfect. However, it can be harsh on colored fabrics, leading to color damage. Non-chlorine bleach, indicated by a triangle with two diagonal lines, is a safer option for colored fabrics as it doesn't contain chlorine. Employing the right type of bleach guarantees efficient cleaning of your garments without inflicting damage.

Ironing Symbols

Ironing symbols are essential for maintaining the appearance of your clothes. These symbols indicate the maximum heat that can be used and whether steam is recommended. The basic ironing symbol looks like an old-fashioned iron. If the icon has dots inside, those indicate the recommended ironing temperature settings.

If the ironing symbol is crossed out, it means the item should not be ironed. Knowing the meaning of these symbols protects your clothes from damage due to excessive heat and helps maintain their optimal appearance.

Iron Symbol and Temperature Dot

The dots inside the iron symbol correspond to the amount of heat that can be used. Here's what each dot means:

One dot indicates the lowest level of heat, suitable for delicate fabrics.

Two dots suggest medium heat, which is appropriate for most synthetic fabrics.

Three dots mean high heat, suitable for more durable fabrics such as cotton and linen.

Steam Iron and No Steam Symbols

The "No Steam" symbol, represented by an iron with two crossed lines beneath it, indicates that steam should not be used when ironing. This is important for fabrics that can be damaged by moisture. Knowing when to employ steam and when to refrain from it will make a huge difference in just how long your clothes last.

Dry-Cleaning Symbols

Dry-cleaning symbols indicate whether a garment should be professionally cleaned. The circle symbol on a care label indicates that the item can be dry-cleaned. An empty circle means that the garment should be dry-cleaned only, while a crossed-out circle indicates that it should not be dry-cleaned at all.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

These symbols also specify the type of solvent you should use. For example, a circle with an 'A' means that any solvent can be used, while a circle with a "P" or "F" indicates specific solvents. Knowing these symbols guarantees that your clothes receive the appropriate professional care they require.

Circle Symbol and Solvent Letters

The circle symbol on a laundry label indicates that the garment is suitable for dry-cleaning. Here's what each letter inside the circle means:

A: The item can be cleaned with any solvent.

P: Any solvent except trichloroethylene can be used.

F: The garment should be cleaned with a petroleum-based solvent.

Professional Cleaning Instructions

Following professional cleaning guidelines is key for clothes with dry-cleaning symbols. If you see the "dry clean only" symbol—a circle with nothing inside—it's best to sort those items and take them to a professional cleaner to make sure they get the right care. This helps keep your clothes in good shape and lasting longer, avoiding any damage from cleaning them the wrong way.

Additional Laundry Care Symbols

Laundry care symbols go beyond washing, drying, and ironing in your laundry room. Additional symbols provide specific instructions for delicate garments and drying methods. For example, a symbol with a hand in a tub indicates that the garment requires gentle handling and should be hand-washed. This is crucial for preserving delicate fabrics like silk and lace.

Other symbols provide instructions on drying your clothes. The symbol for drying clothes in direct sunlight often appears as a square with a single vertical line inside it, meaning your clothes can be safely dried in direct sunlight. On the other hand, a shaded square with lines indicates that the garment should be dried in the shade to avoid damage from direct sunlight. These additional symbols help you provide the best care for your clothes, ensuring they remain in excellent condition.

Delicate Garments and Gentle Handling

Delicate garments require special care to maintain their quality. Symbols indicating a delicate cycle usually have one or two lines beneath the washtub, suggesting the use of low agitation and slow spin cycles. To further protect delicate items, use mesh bags during washing and turn clothes inside out to reduce color fading and protect prints.

Direct Sunlight and Shade Drying

For certain fabrics, drying clothes in direct sunlight or shade is crucial. The "Line Dry in the Shade" symbol, which shows a square with diagonal lines in the upper left corner, means that the garment should be dried in the shade to prevent damage from direct sunlight. Similarly, the "Hang to Dry" symbol indicates that the item should be hung on a line to air dry, ideally in a shaded area with lines underneath the clothes to catch any potential dripping.

Tips for Properly Caring for Your Clothes

Sorting Laundry by Symbols

Organizing laundry according to care label symbols is vital for preserving the quality of your clothes. Group clothes by washing temperature symbols to avoid damage and ensure proper cleaning. Separate items with the "hand wash" symbol for gentle handling. This practice will help you manage your laundry more efficiently and prevents mishaps that can ruin your favorite items.

Using the Right Detergents and Products

Using the right kinds of detergent is key for diverse fabrics and their respective care instructions. For delicates, use mild detergents to prevent damage. If you're washing in lower temperatures, choose detergents labeled for cold water to ensure effective cleaning.

FAQ

What do the numbers inside the washtub symbol mean?

The numbers inside the washtub symbol indicate the maximum water temperature in degrees Celsius that is safe for washing the garment. Always check the label before choosing the water temperature.

What does the "Do Not Wring" symbol look like?

The "Do Not Wring" symbol looks like a twisted symbol with an "X" through it. It shows that the garment should not be wrung to remove excess water.

How can I tell if a garment should be hand-washed?

Look for the washtub symbol with a hand inside it on the garment's label. This indicates that the garment should be hand-washed.

What does an empty triangle symbol mean on a care label?

An empty triangle on a care label means that any type of bleach can be used on the garment.

What does a circle with an "F" inside indicate?

If you see a circle with an "F" inside on a garment, it means you should have it professionally cleaned using a petroleum-based solvent. Make sure that your dry cleaner uses this method before dropping it off.

Wrapping Up

Mastering laundry symbols can transform your laundry routine and help you keep your clothes in top condition. By following these guidelines, you can extend the life of your garments and maintain their quality. So next time you're in the laundry room, read those care labels with confidence. And, of course, when in doubt, you can always refer back to this friendly guide!