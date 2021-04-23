Just like those of us who aren't famous, celebrities love to experience the magic of Disney Parks. That means that, along with the many normal visitors they help every year, people who work at Disney's parks and resorts also meet their fair share of A-listers. Sarah Alrifai, a former Disney World cast member who worked in the gift shops at Animal Kingdom, helped so many celebrities that she made a series of five TikTok videos ranking them by how nice or rude they were. To see how she rated the stars she met, read on, and for more celebrity gossip from TikTok, check out A Barista Is Rating Celebrities Based on How Rude They Are.

12 Cara Maria Sorbello

Rating: Infinity/10

The Challenge star Cara Maria Sorbello was visiting the park with co-stars Jamie Banks and Paulie Calafiore (who was also on Big Brother). When they met, Alrifai happened to be wearing a Challenge t-shirt with a reference to Sorbello. So Sorbello took a selfie of the two of them and posted it to her Instagram Story. The TikTok user was thrilled because she'd been "obsessed" with Sorbello since she was 15.

"She was so nice," Alrifai said. "I talked to her for like 10 minutes and her family. Best people I've ever met."

11 Jason Derulo

Rating: 1,000,000/10

Singer Jason Derulo was "the kindest soul ever," Alrifai said. She explained that when Derulo performed at the park, he brought a guest on stage to help him propose to his girlfriend. In addition to this gesture, he was generally pleasant to be around.

"He was just talking to everybody, hanging out, having a good time," Alrifai added.

10 Neil Patrick Harris

Rating: 100/10

"He comes every year," Alrifai said of actor Neil Patrick Harris. "Him and his family are so sweet. They will talk to every cast member and ask them how they're doing."

Alrifai also said that during a staff night at Jelly Rolls, a bar at Disney World, the How I Met Your Mother star showed up and "just hung out" with her and her co-workers.

9 Jordan Fisher

Rating: 100/10

Alrifai said she tried to secretly take a picture of Work It star Jordan Fisher, but he caught her and did a "cute little pose." She saw Fisher for five consecutive days, and he had "legit conversations" with her and remembered her every time. The performer also did his best to spread joy around the park.

"He even kept everybody entertained while we were all waiting around by, like, singing the Friends theme song and cracking jokes," Alrifai said.

8 Chris Evans

Rating: 10/10

Aside from being "gorgeous in person," Alrifai also noted that Captain America star Chris Evans has been going to Disney World since he was a kid.

"The biggest Disney nerd, will talk to anybody about Disney," Alrifai added of the actor.

7 Scarlett Johansson

Rating: 10/10

Even though Black Widow actor Scarlett Johansson was "trying to be incognito" in grey sweatpants, white sunglasses, and a hat, Alrifai knew who she was instantly. Alrifai saw the star at Cosmic Ray's, a cafe at Disney World, and said she was "the cutest little thing ever," in addition to being very friendly.

"The sweetest human being you could talk to, said hi to everybody," the TikToker continued.

6 Frankie Grande

Rating: 8/10

Alrifai saw reality star and Ariana Grande's brother Frankie Grande three times. However, he wasn't very social with Alrifai or anyone else.

"Loves his Disney," she said. "Same personality as he has on YouTube and reality TV, but didn't really talk to anybody."

5 Ariana Grande

Rating: 8/10

Alrifai told her followers that she had "a great experience" with his sister, however. When Ariana was performing at Disney World's Christmas show, her mouse ears didn't fit quite right, so Alrifai let her borrow hers. In response, Ariana thanked Alrifai for "having her back." However, the musician didn't arrive when she was supposed to, so the TikToker docked two points.

"She was talking to everybody like we're all best friends," Alrifai said. "The only thing was that she was two hours late to the show, so we had to sit around in the heat."

4 Tom Cruise

Rating: 6/10

When Alrifai saw Tom Cruise, there wasn't anyone else around, and he did respond when she greeted him, so she didn't think he was "mean." But while she said that Cruise was "an interesting man," he wasn't eager to talk to his fans.

"He avoided people like the plague," the former Disney employee said. "If he could walk around Disney World just being backstage and avoiding people, he would."

3 John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh

Rating: 5/10 for John Stamos, 1/10 for Caitlin McHugh

While Alrifai didn't really see Fuller House star John Stamos, she did talk to his wife, Caitlin McHugh, who wanted to buy a photo of her and her family on a rollercoaster. However, McHugh didn't have the photo number, so Alrifai and her co-workers had to "search through each individual picture" to find it. And the former Disney cast member said that McHugh wasn't very helpful.

"And all she kept saying to help us was, 'Just look for, John,'" Alrifai recalled. "Obviously she didn't say John Stamos, so we had no idea what she was talking about. She just assumed we knew who she was, which we didn't."

Alrifai also noted that when she did find the photo, Stamos "was hiding behind the chair in front of him." So while she called him out for being a "scaredy cat," she said she "still love[s] him though."

2 John Travolta

Rating: 3/10

According to Alrifai, John Travolta was wearing a denim jacket and jeans at Animal Kingdom on a very hot day. Alrifai said that he had "like 50 kids with him," but didn't know who they were or why it was such a big group. She also claimed that Travolta didn't seem very happy.

"He looked so annoyed to be there," she said. "I don't know what was going on, but he just looked like he didn't want to be there at all."

1 Tori Kelly

Rating: 1/10

"Now she was the definition of a diva," Alrifai said about pop singer Tori Kelly. Alrifai claimed that the star wanted to wear sunglasses during her performance at the Christmas show but was told not to because they didn't fit the theme. In response, Alrifai claimed, Kelly "threw a tantrum" and "insisted" on wearing them anyway. The musician also couldn't decide if she wanted a stool on stage or not, and she wasn't very cool to her fans.

"So she was driving everybody nuts trying to keep up with her," Alrifai explained. "And she was ignoring everybody who was trying to talk to her. Like fans saying 'I love you' or 'hi,' she just wasn't saying anything back to them."

