See Chris Evans' Hilarious Response to Singer Lizzo's Drunk Message

Lizzo messaged her celebrity crush and was shocked when he actually responded.

By Lia Beck
April 19, 2021
Chris Evans probably gets quite a few flirtatious—and more than flirtatious—messages on social media everyday. And while he likely ignores most of them, when he received a DM from one of the most popular singers out there, he went ahead and sent a response. Over the weekend, singer Lizzo shared that she drunkenly messaged Chris Evans, and now, the Avengers star has responded to her.

It all started when Lizzo posted a video on TikTok in which she showed that she messaged Evans, a move that made headlines on its own. But Evans' response makes the story even better. Read on to see what he had to say, and for more fun celebrity interactions, See The Rock Surprise His 3-Year-Old Daughter With Her Favorite Celebrity.

On Saturday, Lizzo revealed in a TikTok video that she drunkenly messaged Chris Evans.

A screenshot of Lizzo's message to Chris Evans
Lizzo/TikTok

On Saturday, Lizzo posted a TikTok video in which she mouths along to audio from the user Tatayanna Mitchell. "The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not going to be able to marry him," the voiceover says. "And honestly it hurts me to the core because, damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing."

This audio has become popular on TikTok for users to play as they show photos of their celebrity crushes, and Mitchell's original video was also about Evans.

In Lizzo's take on the trend, she shows herself lip-synching the words while a screenshot of her message to Evans appears on the screen. She sent him an emoji of a gust of wind, a basketball player, and a basketball—which is to say, she was "shooting her shot" with him.

Lizzo wrote in the caption of the post, "Don't drink and DM, kids…. for legal porpoises this is a joke."

And on Sunday, Evans responded.

A screenshot of Chris Evans' message to Lizzo
Lizzo/TikTok

In another TikTok on Sunday, Lizzo posted Evans' reply. It shows that Evans followed her on Instagram and sent her a message: "No shame in a drunk DM," he wrote with a kissy face emoji. "God knows I've done worse on this app lol," he continued with a facepalm emoji.

The response made Lizzo scream with joy. (And made original TikToker Mitchell post a response, wondering why Evans didn't get back to her DMs.)

Evans' response references an incident from 2020.

Chris Evans wears a blue suit at the world premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019
Tinseltown/Shutterstock

In Sept. 2020, Evans accidentally posted a nude photo to his Instagram Story, when he uploaded an image of his camera roll by mistake. In response to the mishap, Evans tweeted, "Now that I have your attention…. VOTE Nov 3rd!!!"

He also opened up about the situation during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show soon after. "Did something happen this weekend?" he joked on the show (via Us Weekly.) "Look, it was an interesting weekend full of lessons learned, a lot of teachable moments. Things happen. It's embarrassing, but you've gotta roll with the punches. I will say, I have fantastic fans who came to my support. That was really nice."

This is the second time Lizzo's tried her luck with Evans on social media.

Lizzo at Mo Pop Music Festival in 2019
Tony Norkus / Shutterstock.com

As reported by BuzzFeed, a fan on Twitter pointed out that Lizzo and Evans had come into contact on social media in the past. In 2019, Lizzo tweeted a video of a little kid dancing to her hit "Juice" and wrote, "Rare footage of me as a child." Evans reposted the tweet and added, "This kid is cooler than I could ever hope to be." Lizzo then responded to his tweet, and wrote, "Wow marry me" with an emoji of a nauseous face.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
