A Flight Attendant Is Ranking Celebrities Based on How Rude They Are

For some users, the app TikTok is a creative outlet. For others, it's a major time suck that can drain hours out of a day. For celebrities, it may be another reason to be nice and polite to the regular folks they meet out in the world. That's because one of the most popular TikTok trends—and a surefire way of going viral—is people who work in various service professions giving ratings to the stars they meet based on how they treat them and others. One such service worker is a TikTok user named Tom, who's ranking the celebrities he's met while working as a flight attendant. (In one of his series of videos, he noted that his experiences with them should be taken lightly, because everyone has bad days, so keep that in mind.) Read on to see how your favorites fared, and for another user who's spilling tea, check out An L.A. Restaurant Server Is Ranking Celebs Based on How Rude They Are.

12 Gordon Ramsay

Rating: 10/10

"Surprisingly is an absolute G," Tom said of the chef, who is known for his exacting and volatile TV personality. "He takes the time to sit with you in the galley, have a nice little natter, and also he's been known to like, offer to take crew to [his restaurant] Hell's Kitchen, which is just lovely." There's further confirmation that the "Gordon Ramsay" you know from his shows is just a character.

11 Channing Tatum

Rating: 10/10

When Tom was getting the cabin ready for take-off, he spotted Magic Mike star Channing Tatum video chatting with the pop star who was his girlfriend at the time. "He could have been horrible on the flight, but being on FaceTime to Jessie J is a solid 10 out of 10," the flight attendant said.

10 Anonymous American Singer's Security

Rating: 10/10

Tom said he couldn't name the "huge American singer" he had on one memorable flight, but he did give a shout out to her security, who "cleaned up the mess that she left us." And it sounds like it was a considerable mess—the attendant claimed that the unnamed star had an accident in her seat. "I don't know if it was medication or illness, so we're not gonna give her hate," he added.

9 Stephen King

Rating: 10/10

"My perfect passenger," Tom enthused of massively successful author Stephen King. "He slept the entire flight. What more could you ask for? Didn't speak to him because he slept but I love that for him."

8 Jennifer Aniston

Rating: 10/10

Tom said he's heard lots of stories from colleagues about Jennifer Aniston, who he called an "absolute angel."

"She literally will talk to you like you're a normal person, and what more could you want from a celeb who looks as flawless as this?" the flight attendant continued. And, in case you were curious, her standard bar order is a Cîroc with ice and lemon.

7 Maisie Williams

Rating: 10/10

Tom had nothing but praise for Maisie Williams, a.k.a. Arya Stark from Game of Thrones. She got a perfect score for being a "down-to-earth angel" and "happy to sign an autograph."

6 James Corden

Rating: 7/10

The Late Late Show host James Corden's rating is a mixed bag. He supposedly once helped flight attendants deal with some unruly children on a flight. "However, apparently since his talk show fame, he's changed a bit and is a bit of a diva," Tom added.

5 will.i.am

Rating: 7/10

Black Eyed Peas member and The Voice U.K. coach will.i.am sounds like a fun travel companion. "He was such a laugh, absolutely bonkers man," the attendant said. "Like, literally telling us stories and I didn't know where it started or ended." He was, however, docked a point because he "spoke through his assistant at the start."

4 Mariah Carey

Rating: 5/10

Tom said that while Mariah Carey was "a diva" to fly with, it's warranted, because "she's quite iconic." But, the flight attendant also claimed that he heard she called a crew member on a flight that he wasn't working "a b*****" for not being aware of the singer's regular order.

3 Cara Delevingne

Rating: 5/10

"Allegedly, you can go up to crew and say, 'Do you know who I am?'" Tom said of actor/model Cara Delevingne. "However, I read somewhere that she complimented another crew member's eyebrows, so I guess just have nice eyebrows and she'll be nice."

2 Holly Willoughby

Rating: 4/10

She wasn't on his flight, but Tom reported that he heard from colleagues that U.K. TV host Holly Willoughby was "an absolute Karen," which surprised him. "Only speaks through her manager and sent her tea back for being too hot…like, wait for it to cool down, not a massive issue."

1 Naomi Campbell

Rating: 4/10

Finally, Tom said that a whole video could be dedicated to flight crews' experiences with supermodel Naomi Campbell. He even claimed that she was banned from an airline he worked for for "apparently spitting in a crew member's face." (Best Life isn't able to confirm that claim; we've reached out to Campbell for comment.) The one positive thing he said about her is that she brings her own protective seat cover to avoid germs, which he thinks is a baller move.