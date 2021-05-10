Living in Los Angeles, it's not that uncommon to see celebrities passing by. But while other regular folks may just get a glimpse of their favorite star, people who work in restaurants, coffee shops, stores, and other businesses are much more likely to have significant interactions with A-listers. TikTok user @itsisabelrose used to work at a Beverly Hills store and she's shared two videos about the stars she encountered there. Keep reading to see which celebrities the retail worker met and the rating she gave each based on how polite or rude they were.

10 JoAnna Garcia

Rating: 10,000,000/10

"She'll literally sit there and have a conversation with you," Isabel said about Sweet Magnolias star JoAnna Garcia.

The retailer worker also called the actor the "funniest and sweetest person [she] ever met," which is why she got the highest ranking in this series.

9 Amy Adams

Rating: 10/10

According to Isabel, Sharp Objects star Amy Adams was also a great customer to serve. The TikToker said that she got to help Adams find pieces, which the actor appreciated.

"I helped her and would pick out some outfits," Isabel explained. "She was so sweet and would take my recommendations."

8 Sarah Michelle Gellar

Rating: 10/10

Isabel said that when the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar came into the store with her daughter, Charlotte Grace Prinze, they were "so cute together."

"I think that they were like going shopping and to the movies," she added. "And the way Gellar talked to [her daughter] was just adorable."

7 Lana Del Rey

Rating: 10/10

"She will literally take a photo with you and be so sweet," Isabel said of glam indie singer Lana Del Rey.

And while the TikToker didn't ask for herself, another woman at the store did and had a nice conversation with the artist.

6 Kelly Rutherford

Rating: 10/10

Isabel used to see Gossip Girl star Kelly Rutherford at her store "at least once a week."

"She was always so sweet," the retail worker said.

5 Britney Spears

Rating: 9/10

Isabel told her followers that Britney Spears came into the store with her bodyguard and boyfriend, Sam Asghari. She also noted that no one really talked to Spears, unless she had questions about something, which "someone else would ask for her." However, she still thought that the former teen idol seemed friendly.

"I really didn't get to have a conversation with her, but she seemed so sweet and so nice," Isabel said.

4 Busy Philipps

Rating: 8/10

Cougar Town actor Busy Philipps took a lot of Isabel's "outfit recommendations" and made the retail worker "a lot of money that day." However, her attitude with her companion lost her a couple of points.

"She was a little bit rude to the person that was with her," Isabel said. "I want to know if it was her assistant or what."

3 Halston Sage

Rating: 8/10

Isabel said that while Before I Fall star Halston Sage wasn't rude, she also didn't really interact with anyone in the store.

"She had her mom do all the talking for her and asking questions, which I thought was kind of weird," the TikTok creator said.

2 Marcia Cross

Rating: 7/10

Desperate Housewives star Marcia Cross was "a little bit sus," according to Isabel. More specially, she felt like Cross came into the store with a chip on her shoulder.

"She would act like everyone would recognize her and just be like, weird like that," the TikToker said.

1 Hailee Steinfeld

Rating: 6/10

Isabel saw Dickinson star and singer Hailee Steinfeld in the store "a couple of times" and wasn't impressed.

"She seemed very standoffish, and one of my friends said that she was actually kind of rude to her," Isabel explained.

