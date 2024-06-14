 Skip to content
Travel

Disney Owes Money to 100,000 Parkgoers Amid Massive Settlement—Do You Qualify?

Eligible passholders will get a slice of a $9.5 million settlement.

Avatar for BLO Author
By Emily Weaver
June 14, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Emily Weaver
June 14, 2024

Disneyland is billed as the happiest place on earth, but at what cost? Because entrance to the California theme park comes with a steep price tag, many parkgoers splurge on annual passes to get the most bang for their buck—and to flex their loyalty to Mickey Mouse, naturally. But to be clear, even Disney's cheapest annual pass tier, available only to California residents, costs an exorbitant amount. So, it's no surprise that the most elite tier of annual pass holders (who pay $1,649 per year) are fighting back after Disney allegedly dismissed their ticket's most favorable perk.

RELATED: Disney World Named the "Biggest Rip-Off in America" in New Survey—Here's Why.

Disney is under the microscope after pass holder Jenale Nielsen filed a 2021 lawsuit claiming that the company miscommunicated ticket reservation limitations pertaining to her annual pass, per KTLA 5.

According to Nielsen, her yearly pass included "no blockout dates" at Disneyland Resort theme parks. However, that wasn't the case when she signed into her account in Nov. 2021 and tried to book a reservation during the holidays.

In an update to the case, KTLA 5 revealed that both parties decided to settle despite Disney denying any wrongdoing. Now, 103,345 Disney parkgoers are eligible to claim a stake in the massive settlement.

Starting next week, Disney guests who held the now-discontinued Dream Key annual pass between Aug. 25, 2021, and Oct. 25, 2021, will get a cut of the $9.5 million class-action lawsuit settlement, reports KTLA 5. Once attorney fees and other legal expenses are taken into consideration, checks will be made out to pass holders for approximately $65.67 each.

"If you're part of the $9.5 million Disneyland Magic Key class action lawsuit, you should receive an email tomorrow (June 14) with a link to claim your payment of $65.67," Nextar journalist Scott Gustin wrote on X.

Payment may also go out via mail, if this option was previously selected. Either way, those who are eligible must claim their money by Sept. 12, 2024.

Disney has since retired its Dream Key pass. Now, pass holders can enroll in Disney's Magic Key pass program. The four-tier system ranges from $499 to $1,649—the cheapest of which is only offered to California residents.

It's worth noting that every tier comes with "applicable pass blockout dates," but the Inspire Key tier, which is the most expensive, has the fewest restrictions.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Skincare Beauty Photo of Woman with Clean Healthy Skin Touching Her Face
    Skincare Beauty Photo of Woman with Clean Healthy Skin Touching Her Face
    Beauty

    How to Achieve the Clean Girl Aesthetic

    Use these tips for a naturally flawless look.

  • sleeping beauty castle disneyland
    sleeping beauty castle disneyland
    Travel

    Disney Owes Money to 100,000 Parkgoers

    Do you qualify for the massive settlement?

  • Doctor using a stethoscope checking patient with examining, presenting results symptom and recommend treatment method, Healthcare and medical concept.
    Doctor using a stethoscope checking patient with examining, presenting results symptom and recommend treatment method, Healthcare and medical concept.
    Wellness

    Cardiac Surgeon Shares 4 Foods He Avoids

    Skip these for heart health.

  • Anca Molnar smiling while laying in a hospital bed
    Anca Molnar smiling while laying in a hospital bed
    Wellness

    35-Year-Old Missed This Brain Tumor Symptom

    She was suffering from persistent headaches.

  • Kona Big Wave Aloha House
    Kona Big Wave Aloha House
    Travel

    Inside the Most Decked-Out Summer Vacation House

    It's in the Florida Keys, and you can win a free stay.

  • dog laying on his back serving as inspiration for funny dog puns
    dog laying on his back serving as inspiration for funny dog puns
    Smarter Living

    110 Dog Puns to Make You Howl With Laughter

    These will keep you laughing fur ages!

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.