Disney Haunted Mansion Closed Indefinitely as Parts of Ride Are Demolished: "Tragic"

It's a bittersweet day for fans of Disneyland's Haunted Mansion ride. Located in New Orleans Square, the attraction typically closes during the month of January so staff can take down the ride's annual Nightmare Before Christmas display and return it to its eerie, ghostly state. But as of Jan. 22, Haunted Mansion will be closed to all guests indefinitely as a team of highly skilled engineers, builders, and artists work to expand the ride into its own "spirited metamorphosis."

RELATED: Disney World Is Axing 3 COVID-Era Restrictions.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

According to the official Disney Parks blog, the renovations will introduce parkgoers to a brand-new Haunted Mansion experience. Experts plan to "build on the story and lore" of the attraction by remodeling the waiting area to include more thematic elements, giving guests the chance to interact with the mansion's haunted personality before stepping into their Doom Buggy.

"Local legend suggests the manor known today as the Haunted Mansion was first built by a prosperous sea captain. To this day, the mansion's staff faithfully maintains the happy haunting grounds. The expanded queue will tie into these stories and more, including new gardens inspired by Master Gracey, Madame Leota and the one-eyed cat," the blog announced.

Amongst the gardens, experts are planning to build a water fountain and gazebo, and add statuary and landscaping—all in theme to the Haunted Mansion. The blog assures that "the pet cemetery and horse-drawn funeral hearse will continue to reside on the attraction's grounds." Also in that area will be a greenhouse, used to grow the attraction's many plants.

Madame Leota's carriage house—which is situated right next to the mansion—will be turned into a standalone gift shop, where fans can stock up on spooky trinkets, ghostlike apparel, and other haunted merchandise from the unearthly realm.

Part of the Haunted Mansion's expansion will also include revamping the nearby plaza. "This area is one that holds a lot of memories and history, and a new, elegant park-like setting will be a place to relax and enjoy the ambiance and live entertainment under the shade of new and historic trees," states the blog.

As Disney begins to break ground, some fans can't help but feel saddened about the demolition. A photo shared on X shows that what used to be the old queue is now dirt and rubble after experts began tearing down the area.

"It should be treated with the reverence of a museum masterpiece, or a religious artifact in my opinion. Seeing it like that really breaks my heart," one person wrote in the comments.

"That's really tragic. 🙁 When I heard about the plans to expand the queue, I never imagined they would destroy my favorite part of it. :(" another commented.

A former Disney employee chimed in that in cases like these, the park will go out of its way to "salvage" whatever possible and that demolishing is usually the last course of action.

"Just a note..I used to work there and in things like this if they could've saved it.. they would've believe me," they said. "There is a real love and respect at this park for things .if they destroy it..there was no way to salvage it."

As of today, the Haunted Mansion ride will be closed indefinitely until renovations are complete. Best Life reached out to Disney regarding when the ride may reopen and will update this story upon response. Meanwhile, Disney is expected to announce "final arrangements" in the coming months.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.