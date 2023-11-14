Disney Is Cracking Down on Controversial Guest Behavior

Dark rides, costumed character encounters, and Mickey-shaped pretzels aside, Disneyland and Disney World are also a Disney collectors' warehouse. From pressed pennies to limited edition apparel, there are countless fun and unique items to collect. As it turns out, the most coveted memorabilia of all may be a Disney pin, which has led to an explosion of pin-trading. Now, one park is cracking down on the practice.

Pins can be collected at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, or any Disney Resort. They're usually an emblem of a Disney character, attraction, or the park itself. Disney is constantly coming out with new pin designs, many of which are only available for a limited period of time. These pins have become such a hot commodity among parkgoers that the company had to establish a designated Disneyland location, as well as set trading hours to keep guests in line.

According to SFGate, the new rules come on the heels of a viral subreddit in which ticketed guests complained about a group of "bench squatters," who regularly post up around the benches in Frontierland with posterboards filled with pins for trading. Frustrated parkgoers claimed that the group lingers for several hours, leaving those in the area with no place to sit.

In a recent update to Disneyland's FAQ page for pin-trading etiquette, the park announced that the use of "benches or any other structures for the display of pins will not be permitted." Instead, guests are encouraged to display their pins on a lanyard or "single trading bag" measuring no larger than 14" x 12" x 6".

Additionally, Disney said that those wishing to trade pins with fellow ticketed guests (not cast members, as Disney refers to its employees) may only do so at Westward Ho Trading Company in Disneyland, from opening to 3 p.m. daily.

In order for a pin to be in trade-worthy condition, it must be "undamaged" and "with the pin backing attached." Park guests are advised to look for the "©Disney" trademark on the back to ensure it's an official Disney pin. If you're unsure, a cast member can help you look for any tell-tale signs that it's not legit.

Disney also noted that pins can't be traded for "monies, gifts, vouchers, or receipts," and that guests are limited to a maximum of two trades per day.

It appears the new pin-trading rules are already a big hit with Disney parkgoers. In a Disneyland subreddit thread, several users vocalized their thanks to guest services for "enact[ing] changes to improve the guest experience."

"As a pin trader, I'm super excited about this! Those bench squatters were giving us all a bad name," one person commented.

