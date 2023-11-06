Disney Park Workers Confirm Gross Rumor About Guests' Bathroom Habits

Urban legends travel fast in the Disney park universe—and oftentimes, they're true. For instance, did you know that Disneyland's Haunted Mansion is often treated as a burial ground by parkgoers? That's right, people secretly (not to mention, illegally) scatter ashes at the haunted estate. Conversely, were you aware that there is a real human skull on display in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride? Now, there's a new disgusting rumor that's been brought to Disney fans' attention and unfortunately, it isn't a myth.

A Disney World subreddit thread is gaining traction after a user commented that they saw someone let their child "take a dump on the floor" while in line for the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction. Not only was the number two sighting confirmed by an alleged park worker, but a swarm of people began chiming in with their own fecal-related Disney stories.

"As a former CM, that's not unusual, sad to say," wrote a former employee. "We had people tell their kids to go potty behind our stand, even when the bathroom was across the way."

"There was diarrhea all over the deck in the jungle cruise queue earlier this month that was there for a good 20-30 minutes with no cast members attending to it so I sadly believe this story," someone else added.

In another thread, a Disney worker said they are immune to bodily fluids after working at an attraction dubbed "'poop hall' because of the amount of times guests have gone in there and pooped." Video surveillance didn't stop the poop-petrators either.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Even more alarming is the fact that this isn't a new phenomenon. According to a pair of former Disney custodial workers, human droppings are a decades-long issue Disney parks have been dealing with.

In their book titled Cleaning the Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt's Dream Spotless, former Disney employees Ken Pellman and Lynn Barron refer to the biohazard by its code name: "Code H," which was once used to signify an animal feces clean-up.

Pellman recounted one time when a woman in line for the Indiana Jones ride broke into the control room to unload.

"There's a pair of individual-use restrooms just backstage from the north unload," Pellman writes. "It was mainly for cast members, but guests could and did use it. A woman who did not know this burst into the control room for the attraction and deposited her gift right there… It must have been challenging for the ride operator to stay at their post in there before it was all cleaned up!"

Safe to say, Disneyland and Disney World are both the most magical and disgusting places on earth. Perhaps you should bring an extra hand sanitizer with you next time, and a pair of nose plugs just in case.

