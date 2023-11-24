Travel

5 Big Changes Coming to Disney World—And How They'll Impact Your Trip

From price hikes to dining plan updates, these are changes you'll definitely want to know about.

By Rebecca Strong
November 24, 2023
Avatar for BLO Author
By Rebecca Strong
November 24, 2023

One of the best parts about Disney World is that there's often a new ride or dining attraction to experience. And whether you've only been to Disney World once or you pop on those Mickey Mouse ears annually, your next vacation to this wonderland is bound to feel a little different. That's because on Jan. 9, 2024, a slew of changes are rolling out that will affect everything from pricing and reservations to dining plans. Read on to learn how your trip may be impacted.

RELATED: People Are Turning Away From Disney Parks: "Absolutely Dead" on Former Peak Days.

1
Reservations are no longer required for date-based tickets.

walt disney world app and webstie
FellowNeko / Shutterstock

Over the last few years, you had to reserve your visit to Disney theme parks in advance. But as of Jan. 9, those reservations won't be required any longer—if and only if you have a date-based ticket.

Since you don't have to decide ahead of time which parks you want to visit, you can be a bit more spontaneous on your trip. All you have to do is select a start date of Jan. 9 or later when purchasing your ticket.

Something to note, though: This isn't the case with other admission types. In a recent TikTok video, Juliet Nuzzo, a Disney expert and the blogger behind Perfecting The Magic, explains that you'll still have to make reservations for most days if you're an annual pass holder.

RELATED: 8 Clothing Items You Should Never Wear at Disney Parks, Experts Say.

2
Disney Dining Plans are back.

Bangkok, Thailand - Feb 17, 2019 : A photo of Disney Merchandises in stores with selective focus on Mickey Mouse ceramic cupcake. On the right is Chips & Dales the chipmunks. - Image
Shutterstock/Enchanted Fairy

If you've missed the Disney Dining Plans—which disappeared after Disney World first reopened following the COVID-19 closures—rest assured they're coming back.

These plans, which are available to anyone staying at Disney Resort hotels, entail pre-paying a flat fee in advance for your meals and snacks. Keep in mind, says Nuzzo, that you do have to purchase the plan for every day of your stay.

You'll have two package options to choose from: The Disney Dining Plan or the Disney Quick Service Dining Plan. As Nuzzo explains, the former is more expensive but the advantage is that you can use it at the full table-service restaurants. It includes one quick-service meal, one table-service meal with dessert, one snack, and one refillable mug.

The latter option is cheaper and covers two quick-service meals per day, one snack, and one refillable mug. With both plans, you also get one alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink with each meal.

According to Nuzzo, gratuities are not included with these meals, regardless of which plan you select.

RELATED: Disney Is Cracking Down on Controversial Guest Behavior

3
Some prices are increasing.

Walt Disney World Entrance
JHVEPhoto/iStock

And now for the not-so-great news: A bunch of price hikes are coming.

Nuzzo notes that standard parking has now been increased by $5 to $30 per day, and Disney's Memory Maker photo package now costs $185 in advance or $210 if you purchase it during or after your trip.

Annual passes are $30-50 more now—here's what you can expect to shell out for each:

  • Incredi-Pass: $1,449 (up from $1,399)
  • Sorcerer Pass: $999 (up from $969)
  • Pirate Pass: $799 (up from $749)
  • Pixie Dust Pass: $439 (up from $399)

Price increases for multi-day theme park tickets are as follows:

  • 5-day: $480 (up from $415)
  • 4-day: $445 (up from $395)
  • 3-day $390 (up from $360)
  • 2-day: $310 (up from $285)

RELATED: Disney Park Workers Confirm Gross Rumor About Guests' Bathroom Habits.

4
Park hopping is possible again.

Shutterstock

After the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Disney World had to introduce some restrictions in the interest of controlling crowds—one of which entailed only allowing guests to visit a second park after 2 p.m. But starting Jan. 9, that won't be the case.

"You can go between parks as much as you want at any point in the day," says Nuzzo.

Picture this: You could start your day with a safari at Animal Kingdom, hop over to EPCOT for lunch at noon, and then head on over to ride the rollercoasters at Magic Kingdom.

Remember: you can only take advantage of this if you buy a ticket with Park Hopper benefits.

RELATED: Guests Are Ditching Disney World in Droves While Other Parks Thrive.

5
Genie+ will see some changes.

it's a small world musical boat ride in hong kong disneyland
Shutterstock

You can also expect changes to Genie+, the ride reservation system that allows you to use Lighting Lane entrances for faster access to select attractions or experiences.

Nuzzo notes that Disney hasn't shared specific details on this yet. However, the company did state that the goal is to help guests spend less time planning and more time enjoying their visit with friends and family.

"We have heard from guests that they would like ways to plan with Disney Genie+ service and individual Lightning Lane selections before the day of their park visit, and we want you to know we are working on ways guests may do this for visits in 2024," Disney wrote. "We look forward to sharing more information at a later date."

For more travel advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Rebecca Strong
Rebecca Strong is a Boston-based freelance health/wellness, lifestyle, and travel writer. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • US currency money as a gift with a bow.
    US currency money as a gift with a bow.
    Smarter Living

    "Polite" Holiday Tipping Habits That Are Rude

    Avoid these mistakes this giving season.

  • People exploring Disney World in Orlando Florida
    People exploring Disney World in Orlando Florida
    Travel

    5 Big Changes Coming to Disney World

    We bear good news and bad news.

  • How to Stay Active and Healthy in Your 60s
    How to Stay Active and Healthy in Your 60s
    Wellness

    How to Stay Active and Healthy in Your 60s

    These expert tips will help you keep moving.

  • Storage Drawer Under Bed
    Storage Drawer Under Bed
    Smarter Living

    The Bedroom Mistake That's Bad Luck

    According to a feng shui expert.

  • Portrait of senior friends at the beach on a sunny day
    Portrait of senior friends at the beach on a sunny day
    Wellness

    How to Stay Connected with Friends and Family in Retirement

    Experts offer tips on how to stay social and connected when you are no longer in the workforce. 

  • Smiling Woman with Santa hat and Christmas presents in shopping cart
    Smiling Woman with Santa hat and Christmas presents in shopping cart
    Smarter Living

    How to Get Target Sale Prices All Season

    The holidays deals are extra sweet.

Copyright 2023 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.