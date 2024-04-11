Disney Parks Threaten to Ban Guests for Life Over Controversial "Line Hack"

Disney is committed to ensuring its theme parks are the happiest places on Earth for all guests. On April 9, Disneyland and Disney World disclosed new changes to their Disability Access Service (DAS) program, which aims to assist guests with difficulty enduring long lines due to a disability. Along with these updated guidelines, the parks will also be issuing lifetime bans to guests who enroll in the program under false pretenses.

DAS usage has tripled over the past five years, Disney officials revealed in a conversation with Nexstar Digital journalist Scott Gustin. The program's increase in popularity is, in part, due to social media. However, while some families have openly shared how the DAS program positively impacted their Disney experience, other users, who don't meet the program's requirements, have marketed DAS as a secret hack for avoiding long lines.

According to KTLA, there has been a surge of "Disneyland line hack" videos shared on social media directly related to the parks' DAS program. In these clips, parkgoers demonstrate how other visitors can take advantage of DAS to cheat long lines without paying for services such as Lighting Lane and Genie+.

Disney's updated DAS program will go into effect this spring, and applicants found unfaithful will be served lifetime punishment as part of the new guidelines.

"If it is determined that any of the statements a Guest made in the process of obtaining DAS are not true, the Guest will be permanently barred from entering the Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort, and any previously purchased Annual Passes, Magic Key passes, tickets and other park products and services will be forfeited and not refunded," officials warn on the DAS website.

Elsewhere on the site, Disney reiterates that DAS is "intended to accommodate only those Guests who, due to a developmental disability like autism or similar, are unable to wait in a conventional queue for an extended period of time."

Gustin also reported that, when necessary, Cast Members will be working closely with Inspire Health Alliance's health professionals to "determine a guest's DAS eligibility."

Walt Disney World will be the first park to instate these changes on May 20, 2024, followed by Disneyland on June 18, 2024. Those interested in DAS can visit the program's website for full registry instructions and further information.