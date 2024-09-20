Skip to content
Where Are They Now? Disney Channel Stars from the 2000s

It was a golden age for Disney.

The 2000s were a golden age for the Disney Channel, launching the careers of superstars such as Miley Cyrus, Ashley Tisdale, the Jonas Brothers, and many more who appeared in movies and on TV shows, while not quite reaching the same notoriety as some of their contemporaries. These stars may not be as famous as some of their former cast or bandmates, but they are enjoying successful careers to this day. Here’s what these famous Disney Channel stars from the 2000s are up to now.

Debby Ryan

Debby Ryan

Shutterstock

Debby Ryan, 31, starred on The Suite Life on Deck and is also an accomplished singer. Ryan is still working, starring with Alison Brie in the 2020 psychological drama Horse Girl. She also appeared in Randall Park-directed movie Shortcomings in 2023.

Brenda Song

Brenda Song

Shutterstock

Brenda Song, 36, was closely aligned with Disney in the 2000s, signing a contract with the company in 2002 and starred in a number of Disney productions including The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. She’s still working, most recently voicing Princess Akemi in the animated series Blue Eye Samurai.

Jake T. Austin

Jake T. Austin

Shutterstock

Jake Austin, 29, starred in Wizards of Waverly Place. He recently starred in 2020 crime thriller Adverse, and devotes lots of his time to causes such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Starlight Children's Foundation.

David Henrie

David Henrie

JC Olivera/WireImage

David Henrie, 35, starred in Wizards of Waverly Place. The actor most recently starred in the 2023 Tubi original series Underdeveloped, a mockumentary about a group of failed producers forced to work together.

Bridgit Mendler

Bridgit Mendler

Mindy Best/Getty Images

Bridgit Mendler, 31, starred in Wizards of Waverly Place and Good Luck Charlie. She went to MIT and Harvard, and co-founded Northwood Space in 2023.

Emily Osment

Emily Osment

Shutterstock

Emily Osment, 32, starred in Hannah Montana with Miley Cyrus. She is a gifted singer, and recently released her extended play When I Loved You in 2019.

Alyson Stoner

Alyson Stoner

Shutterstock

You might remember Alyson Stoner, 31, as the gifted dancer in Missy Elliot’s Work It video. She also hosted Mike's Super Short Show, and starred in Phineas and Ferb and Camp Rock. Stoner is currently lending her voice acting skills to Hamster & Gretel.

