 Skip to content
Smarter Living

Costco Shoppers Stunned to Find Nyx and Nexxus Beauty Products for $31 Cheaper

Beauty enthusiasts can get more product for less, shoppers say.

Avatar for BLO Author
By Emily Weaver
August 12, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Emily Weaver
August 12, 2024
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

With an iced coffee and self-care shopping list in hand, running errands isn't always the worst activity on the planet. However, between work, social plans, and schlepping the kids around town, we sometimes don't have time to hit every stop on our to-do list. That's why many choose to enroll in a Costco membership. For $60 a year, Costco shoppers have access to bulk groceries, household essentials, clothes, and even beauty supplies, including products from renowned brands like Nyx and Nexxus, all under the same roof.

RELATED: Costco Shoppers Shocked to Find Hunter Rain Jackets and Nautica Bombers for $59 Cheaper.

Costco members can also score major savings on name-brand products thanks to the warehouse's bulk pricing model. This is a total game changer in the beauty department, where a three-pack of salon-grade shampoo at Costco costs the same price as its standalone version at the drugstore. Shoppers are particularly jazzed about Costco's new hair care and lip products, which include bargain finds from beauty brands Nyx and Nexxus.

Earlier this month, the famous TikTok account Costco Daily Deals (@costcofinds_) found three-pack varieties of Nyx's Fat Oil Lip Drip for $19.99. The creamy gloss keeps lips hydrated and shiny for up to 12 hours and is small enough to fit in a purse.

A single lip gloss retails for $9 online, but shoppers can score three for the price of one at Costco. Each pack includes two colored lip oils and a clear gloss that can be worn alone or applied as a top coat over regular lipstick.

@costcofinds_

Costco finds August 5 #costco #costcofinds #kirklandsignature #costcodeals #shopping #costcoclothes

♬ Too Sweet – Hozier

 

If you struggle with damaged or thin hair, consider making the switch to Nexxus' Unbreakable Care shampoo and conditioner. The hair products are infused with biotin, keratin, and collagen amino acids to promote hair strengthening and healthy roots—and they officially hit Costco stores last week, according to Costco Daily Deals.

Nexxus' Unbreakable Care Anti-Breakage Shampoo and Unbreakable Care Thickening Conditioner comes in two different sizes, 13.5 ounces and 16.5 ounces, the smaller of which retails for $18 a bottle at Ulta Beauty. Meanwhile, at Walmart, the 16.5-ounce Nexxus Unbreakable Care shampoo costs $36.12, while the conditioner is $15.98.

However, Costco has a 16.5-ounce Nexxus Unbreakable Care Anti-Breakage Shampoo and Unbreakable Care Thickening Conditioner combo pack for $19.99 total. That's $31 cheaper than buying both products from Walmart.

Costco is constantly updating its inventory, so shoppers are running to stock up on these Nyx and Nexxus beauty products now before they sell out.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Close up of a man in a blue t-shirt holding out a Semaglutide or Ozempic pen
    Close up of a man in a blue t-shirt holding out a Semaglutide or Ozempic pen
    Wellness

    Drugs Like Ozempic May Help Slow Alzheimer’s

    A new study shows the integral role they play.

  • Closeup of Nexxus shampoo and conditioner in green bottles at Costco
    Closeup of Nexxus shampoo and conditioner in green bottles at Costco
    Smarter Living

    Costo Selling Nyx and Nexxus Beauty Products

    And they're $31 cheaper.

  • Photo of lovers couple take selfie look camera toothy shiny smile wear casual clothes in garden park outdoors
    Photo of lovers couple take selfie look camera toothy shiny smile wear casual clothes in garden park outdoors
    Fitness

    9 Simple Tricks to Burn Fat on Your Walk

    Start your walking journey today for a healthier, happier you!

  • Photo of anxious embarrassed woman wear trendy clothes biting fingernails empty space isolated on pink color background
    Photo of anxious embarrassed woman wear trendy clothes biting fingernails empty space isolated on pink color background
    Relationships

    8 Embarrassing Comments You'll Regret Making

    Avoid cringe-worthy comments.

  • A man gives a heart-shaped gift box to his beloved woman in the living room at home.
    A man gives a heart-shaped gift box to his beloved woman in the living room at home.
    Smarter Living

    10 Best Gifts to Wow Your Loved One

    Check out these 10 thoughtful gift ideas.

  • The entrance to a Kroger supermarket
    The entrance to a Kroger supermarket
    Smarter Living

    How to Save Big on Groceries at Kroger

    Shopping experts offer these top tips.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.