Costco Shoppers Stunned to Find Nyx and Nexxus Beauty Products for $31 Cheaper

With an iced coffee and self-care shopping list in hand, running errands isn't always the worst activity on the planet. However, between work, social plans, and schlepping the kids around town, we sometimes don't have time to hit every stop on our to-do list. That's why many choose to enroll in a Costco membership. For $60 a year, Costco shoppers have access to bulk groceries, household essentials, clothes, and even beauty supplies, including products from renowned brands like Nyx and Nexxus, all under the same roof.

Costco members can also score major savings on name-brand products thanks to the warehouse's bulk pricing model. This is a total game changer in the beauty department, where a three-pack of salon-grade shampoo at Costco costs the same price as its standalone version at the drugstore. Shoppers are particularly jazzed about Costco's new hair care and lip products, which include bargain finds from beauty brands Nyx and Nexxus.

Earlier this month, the famous TikTok account Costco Daily Deals (@costcofinds_) found three-pack varieties of Nyx's Fat Oil Lip Drip for $19.99. The creamy gloss keeps lips hydrated and shiny for up to 12 hours and is small enough to fit in a purse.

A single lip gloss retails for $9 online, but shoppers can score three for the price of one at Costco. Each pack includes two colored lip oils and a clear gloss that can be worn alone or applied as a top coat over regular lipstick.

If you struggle with damaged or thin hair, consider making the switch to Nexxus' Unbreakable Care shampoo and conditioner. The hair products are infused with biotin, keratin, and collagen amino acids to promote hair strengthening and healthy roots—and they officially hit Costco stores last week, according to Costco Daily Deals.

Nexxus' Unbreakable Care Anti-Breakage Shampoo and Unbreakable Care Thickening Conditioner comes in two different sizes, 13.5 ounces and 16.5 ounces, the smaller of which retails for $18 a bottle at Ulta Beauty. Meanwhile, at Walmart, the 16.5-ounce Nexxus Unbreakable Care shampoo costs $36.12, while the conditioner is $15.98.

However, Costco has a 16.5-ounce Nexxus Unbreakable Care Anti-Breakage Shampoo and Unbreakable Care Thickening Conditioner combo pack for $19.99 total. That's $31 cheaper than buying both products from Walmart.

Costco is constantly updating its inventory, so shoppers are running to stock up on these Nyx and Nexxus beauty products now before they sell out.