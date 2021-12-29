Whether you were scrounging for a great deal on Christmas gifts or bulking up on products for a New Year's Eve party, there's a good chance you've done some shopping at Costco lately. In early December, Costco reported that it had experienced a strong rise in sales both online and in-stores ahead of the holidays. But if you were one of the customers boosting these sales, you might want to take a look at your recent purchases. Costco is now pulling one popular product from shelves following a recall, and shoppers who bought this item before it was removed are being asked to get rid of it as well. Read on to find out which Costco product should be tossed immediately.

Costco is removing a dessert from shelves due to a recall.

A popular dessert sold at Costco is being removed from its stores following a voluntary recall by the product's manufacturer. On Dec. 23, the retailer posted a statement notifying customers that Poppies International issued a recall on its Delizza 120-count Cream Puffs. Poppies is recalling this product "due to the possible presence of small metal fragments," Costco's statement said.

But only certain stores are pulling the cream puffs.

According to Costco's announcement, Poppies is only recalling the cream puffs the were sold at specific stores. The recall affects those "distributed to select Costco locations in Northern California, as well as Carson City, and Sparks, Nevada." Impacted products were made between Dec. 7 to Dec. 10.

The announcement said that you should check for specific UPC and lot codes to determine if you bought any of the recalled cream puffs. Those affected by the recall will have a UPC of 676670008006, a lot code that is either L32E5021 or L32F5021, and a best-by date of June 7, 2023. These numbers will be located on the side of each tub by the lid.

You should not keep any of the recalled products.

Despite the possible presence of metal, no injuries or incidents have yet been reported in connection with the cream puffs, according to Costco's announcement. But the recall notice said you should still not keep any of the affected products. "Any consumers who have purchased or received any of the products … should immediately discontinue use of the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund," Costco said. If you have any questions about the recall, contact the Delizza company directly.

This is not the only recalled food product that has been removed from Costco stores recently.

In mid-December, Flower Foods issued a voluntary recall on some of its Nature's Own Honey Wheat Bread due to the presence of undeclared milk. Impacted bread was potentially distributed to various retailers, including Costco. According to a Costco Food Safety Alert, affected products have a "Best If Used By" date of Dec. 26 printed on the package. "If you have a milk allergy, do not eat any remaining bread with that date; please return it to Costco for a full refund," the retailer said.

