These Products Sold at Home Depot, Lowe's, and Other Stores Are Being Recalled

Whether you're regrouting the tile around your tub or giving your kitchen a facelift, there are few things as satisfying as successfully completing a home improvement project. And while many household upgrades go off without a hitch, when things go wrong, it can be catastrophic. Unfortunately, popular products sold at Home Depot, Lowe's, and other home improvement stores throughout North America are now being recalled over the safety risk they may pose to users. Read on to discover if you have these items at home and what to do if so.

GE is recalling over 140,000 stoves.

On Dec. 8, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that GE was recalling approximately 132,000 stoves sold in the U.S. in addition to approximately 12,960 stoves sold in Canada.

The stoves, which retailed for between $580 and $4,600, were sold at Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe's, and other appliance and home improvement stores, as well as online. The recalled products were available to consumers between May 2021 and July 2021.

Seven GE brands are affected by the recall.

The recalled stoves were sold under the Café, Conservator, Crosley, GE, GE Profile, Haier, and Hotpoint brand names.

The affected models include 20-inch, 24-inch, and 30-inch free-standing and slide-in electric and gas ranges. The full list of model numbers can be found on the CPSC recall notice.

The stoves may pose a tip-over hazard.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the stoves are susceptible to tipping when they are not secured using wall brackets and heavy items are placed on the oven door while it is open.

In addition to the inherent risk posed by the appliance tipping, it also poses a "risk of burn injuries from hot food or liquids in cookware," the recall notice states. At the time the recall was announced, there had been no reported injuries associated with use of the recalled stoves.

Owners of the recalled stoves should contact GE for repairs.

If the thought of figuring out how to ship your stove back to its manufacturer breaks you out in a cold sweat, you can rest easy.

Individuals in possession of any of the recalled stoves can contact GE Appliances at 877-247-9770 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET or via the company's recall page.

GE can help users schedule in-home repair services for the recalled stoves, if necessary. The stoves can continue being used until repairs are made, but the company recommends that users wait until any necessary repairs are made before putting anything on the door of their oven while it's open.

