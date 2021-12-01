Home Depot, Lowe's, and Other Retailers Are Pulling This Product from Stores

Whether you're a skilled tradesperson or an avid DIYer, heading into a home improvement store like Home Depot or Lowe's can make you feel like a kid in a candy store. And while you may find plenty of products that make your life and home appreciably better in these shops, there's one item you may have purchased from your local home improvement store that poses a risk of making things a whole lot worse. Read on to discover which product Home Depot, Lowe's, and other home improvement stores and websites are pulling from shelves over the serious safety risk it may pose.

DeWalt Wireless Earphones are subject to a new recall.

On Dec. 1, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that Rancho Cordova, California-based E-filliate Inc. was recalling approximately 301,800 pairs of DeWalt Jobsite Pro Wireless Earphones.

The earphones can be identified by manufacture codes D4 1910, D4 1912, D4 2003, D4 2004, D4 2006, D4 2009, D4 2011, D4 2012, D4 2101, D4 2103, and D4 2104 printed on the left side of the product's black-and-yellow neckband. Earphones that do not have a manufacture code printed on the neckband are also being recalled.

The products were sold at multiple major retailers.

The recalled earphones were sold at Home Depot, Lowe's, and other hardware and electronics retailers throughout the U.S., as well as on CyberGuys.com.

The affected earphones were available for purchase between Dec. 2019 and July 2021 and retailed for approximately $60.

The earphones may pose a fire risk.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the earphones can overheat, making users susceptible to burns and putting their property at risk of fire.

At the time the recall notice was announced, manufacturer E-filliate had received 61 reports of the recalled earphones overheating, either during use or while charging.

Five of these reports resulted in fires, although the resulting damage, if any, was not specified. Four individuals received "minor" burns from the recalled earphones.

If you purchased the recalled earphones, stop using them.

If you purchased the recalled earphones, stop using them immediately. If you're in possession of the affected earphones, you can call manufacturer E-filliate Inc. at 888-979-4439 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, email DW2091@efilliate.com, or contact E-filliate through the company's website. The company will send purchasers pre-paid shipping labels to return the recalled products and will send out complimentary replacements.

