Smarter Living

Home Depot, Lowe's, and Other Retailers Are Pulling This Product from Stores

The popular item could pose a serious safety risk to users, experts warn.

By Sarah Crow
December 1, 2021
By Sarah Crow
December 1, 2021

Whether you're a skilled tradesperson or an avid DIYer, heading into a home improvement store like Home Depot or Lowe's can make you feel like a kid in a candy store. And while you may find plenty of products that make your life and home appreciably better in these shops, there's one item you may have purchased from your local home improvement store that poses a risk of making things a whole lot worse. Read on to discover which product Home Depot, Lowe's, and other home improvement stores and websites are pulling from shelves over the serious safety risk it may pose.

RELATED: If You Bought This From Walmart, Stop Using It Immediately.

DeWalt Wireless Earphones are subject to a new recall.

yellow and black dewalt headphones in clear plastic packaging on white background
© DeWalt

On Dec. 1, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that Rancho Cordova, California-based E-filliate Inc. was recalling approximately 301,800 pairs of DeWalt Jobsite Pro Wireless Earphones.

The earphones can be identified by manufacture codes D4 1910, D4 1912, D4 2003, D4 2004, D4 2006, D4 2009, D4 2011, D4 2012, D4 2101, D4 2103, and D4 2104 printed on the left side of the product's black-and-yellow neckband. Earphones that do not have a manufacture code printed on the neckband are also being recalled.

For the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter!

The products were sold at multiple major retailers.

the outside of the Home Depot store in El Cerrito, California
Shutterstock

The recalled earphones were sold at Home Depot, Lowe's, and other hardware and electronics retailers throughout the U.S., as well as on CyberGuys.com.

The affected earphones were available for purchase between Dec. 2019 and July 2021 and retailed for approximately $60.

The earphones may pose a fire risk.

smoke detector surrounded by smoke
Shutterstock/Inga Nielsen

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the earphones can overheat, making users susceptible to burns and putting their property at risk of fire.

At the time the recall notice was announced, manufacturer E-filliate had received 61 reports of the recalled earphones overheating, either during use or while charging.

Five of these reports resulted in fires, although the resulting damage, if any, was not specified. Four individuals received "minor" burns from the recalled earphones.

If you purchased the recalled earphones, stop using them.

Shot of a young businesswoman using a mobile phone in a modern office
iStock

If you purchased the recalled earphones, stop using them immediately. If you're in possession of the affected earphones, you can call manufacturer E-filliate Inc. at 888-979-4439 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, email DW2091@efilliate.com, or contact E-filliate through the company's website. The company will send purchasers pre-paid shipping labels to return the recalled products and will send out complimentary replacements.

RELATED: If You Bought This at Amazon or Wayfair, Destroy It, Authorities Say.

Sarah Crow
Sarah Crow is a senior editor at Eat This, Not That!, where she focuses on celebrity news and health coverage. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Tina Louise, Dawn Wells, and Natalie Schaefer on "Gilligan's Island"
    Tina Louise, Dawn Wells, and Natalie Schaefer on "Gilligan's Island"
    Culture

    See Ginger from "Gilligan's Island" Now

    Tina Louise played the iconic role 50+ years ago.

  • Senior man with respiratory mask traveling in the public transport by bus
    Senior man with respiratory mask traveling in the public transport by bus
    Health

    If You're Over 60, Don't Do This Right Now

    The WHO just sent out a blanket warning.

  • Kathy Griffin at the 2019 Oscar Wilde Awards
    Kathy Griffin at the 2019 Oscar Wilde Awards
    Culture

    Kathy Griffin on Cancer Treatment Side Effect

    She's facing a major change after lung surgery.

  • A woman inspecting a jar of sauce while shopping in a grocery store
    A woman inspecting a jar of sauce while shopping in a grocery store
    Health

    Have This Condiment in Your Fridge? Toss It.

    The FDA warns it could make you seriously ill.

  • young blonde woman walking through airport
    young blonde woman walking through airport
    Smarter Living

    If You're Offered This at the Airport, Just Say No

    If it seems too good to be true, it is.

  • A senior couple sitting on a bench while eating a snack and drinking coffee
    A senior couple sitting on a bench while eating a snack and drinking coffee
    Health

    Eating This After Lunch Spikes Your Dementia Risk

    Think twice before snacking on these foods.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group