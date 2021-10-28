Smarter Living

If You Bought This at Amazon or Wayfair, Destroy It, Authorities Say

The popular product has already injured multiple customers.

By Sarah Crow
October 28, 2021
October 28, 2021

When you're thinking of redecorating your home, many factors likely dictate how you begin. You may be thinking about giving a single room a fresh look, modernizing your space's overall aesthetic, or just making an area in your home more functional.

However, in the case of one popular item sold on Amazon and Wayfair, you might want to consider whether or not your furniture poses a safety risk to you and your loved ones, too. A popular piece of furniture sold on the two sites and through multiple brick-and-mortar channels has been recalled due to the serious safety threat it may pose. Read on to discover why authorities say you should destroy this product now.

Approximately 7,800 pieces of furniture are being recalled.

On Oct. 27, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that approximately 7,800 ottomans from New York-based Meridian Furniture that were sold on Amazon, Hayneedle, Wayfair, and at 200 additional U.S. retailers, were being recalled.

The affected ottomans were sold for between $60 and $120 between June 2018 and Oct. 2021.

The ottomans were sold under different names by multiple retailers.

The recalled ottomans were sold as the Meridian Furniture Joy Velvet Ottoman/Stools by most retailers and called the Fredson 14.5" Wide Velvet Round Standard Ottoman on Wayfair.

The ottomans, which came in black, gray, and navy velvet with a silver metal band, or black, cream, green, gray, navy, and pink velvet with a gold metal band, stand approximately 17 inches tall and measure 14 inches wide.

The ottomans may pose a serious safety risk.

The ottomans were recalled after it was discovered that the metal band at their base may have a sharp edge that could potentially cut those using it.

At the time the recall was announced, Meridian Furniture had received six reports of users being cut by the band on the recalled ottomans.

If you have the ottomans at home, stop using them now.

If you purchased the recalled ottomans, stop using them immediately, the CPSC suggests.

Customers can contact Meridian Furniture 24 hours a day at 800-808-0015, at MeridianRecalls@gmail.com, or via Meridian Furniture's recall page to receive a prepaid mailer in which the recalled ottoman can be returned. If you submit photos proving the products were either destroyed or thrown away to Meridian Furniture, you can also receive a full refund of your purchase price.

