Few major retailers have a fan base quite as devoted as Costco. The wholesaler keeps customers coming back thanks to their prices, quality products, and on-site perks like free samples or a famous hot dog from the store's food court. But if you're one of the millions of shoppers who've visited Costco recently, there's one item you may have picked up that the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning about. Read on to see which product you should pitch into the trash right away.

RELATED: This Product Sold at Home Depot and Costco Has Been Recalled After a Death.

The FDA has issued a warning about an expanded recall for a dessert sold at Costco and other stores.

On Jan. 11, the FDA announced that Poppies International was expanding a recent recall on cream puffs it manufactures and distributes to stores, including Costco. The affected dessert items now include Taste of Inspirations 30-count Crème Puffs that were distributed to Hannaford supermarkets in New York. The products were available for sale Dec. 16 through 23, 2021, and are labeled with UPC 725439995979, lot code L2I5021, and a best-by date of June 8, 2023. These numbers will be located on the side of each tub by the lid.

Other recalled items were sold in stores across 11 states.

The latest warning and recall expansion come just over a week after an initial recall was issued on Dec. 28 for other products made by the company. Those items, which were also available for sale Dec. 16 through 23, 2021, include Delizza 120-count Cream Puffs distributed to select Costco locations in Northern California as well as Carson City and Sparks, Nevada, with a UPC of 676670008006, a lot code that is either L32E5021 or L32F5021, and a best-by date of June 7, 2023; and Delizza 30-count Cream Puffs distributed to select Safeway locations in Northern California with a UPC of 676670001076, lot codes L2N5021 or L2O5021, and a best-by date of June 10, 2023.

The initial recall also included Delizza 30-count Chocolate Enrobed Cream Puffs sold at certain ShopRite and PriceRite locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. They can be identified by a UPC of 676670004022, a lot code that is either L1J5021 or L1K5021, and a best-by date of June 9, 2023. Similar to the Taste of Inspirations, you can find the printed numbers on the side of the packaging near the tub's lid.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The desserts were recalled due to a potential health hazard and should be returned.

The products were pulled from shelves after it was discovered during production that the desserts could contain small metal fragments. According to the FDA's notice, no injuries or incidents related to the products have yet been reported. However, customers who purchased the products should not eat them and return them to the store where they bought them for a full refund.

Customers with any questions or concerns can contact Poppies International for more information.

According to the recall notice, any customers with questions about the recalled products can contact Poppies International directly for more information. You can reach them by emailing info@delizza.us or calling 252-428-711 on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.

RELATED: If You Shop at Kroger, the FDA Has a New Warning for You.