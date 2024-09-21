Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Movies
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

11 Classic Movies You Won't Believe are 20 Years Old This Year

Remember 2004?

11 Classic Movies You Won't Believe are 20 Years Old This Year
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastSep 21, 2024
Ferozan Mast
Writer
Ferozan has 20 years of experience writing and editing in the health, wellness, and celebrity realm.
See Full Bio
Follow:

2004 was a special year for movies—audiences were spoiled with so many critically-acclaimed and commercially-successful films. This was before streaming services took over, and people were still going out to see movies. 1,494,543,744 theater tickets were sold in 2004—compare that to 830,546,827 in 2023. From romantic comedies to action stalwarts, here are 11 classic movies you can’t believe are 20 years old this year.

RELATED: 25 Classic Movies Every Film Fan Should See.

1. The Incredibles

Incredibles 2Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Craig T. Nelson and Holly Hunter are wonderful as Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl in this superhero family flick. One of the most deservedly-lauded Pixar movies, with a 97% score from Rotten Tomatoes.

2. Mean Girls

Mean GirlsParamount Pictures

Mean Girls is somehow even more funny and relevant now than it was 20 years ago. Endlessly quotable, and starring Lindsay Lohan at her best. “In a wasteland of dumb movies about teenagers, ‘Mean Girls’ is a smart and funny one,” Roger Ebert said.

3. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless MindFocus Features

This sci-fi romantic comedy starring Jim Carrey and Drew Barrymore was a big hit then and still stands up now. “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind goes by like a fevered dream of love, but one you remember vividly, with profound pleasure,” says Joe Morgenstern for the Wall Street Journal.

4. Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2Sony Pictures Releasing

Tobey Maguire returns as the titular hero in this second installment of the hit franchise. Kirsten Dunst, Alfred Molina, James Franco, Rosemary Harris, and J.K. Simmons round out an impressive cast.

RELATED: The 50 Best American Movies of All Time.

5. The Notebook

The NotebookNew Line Cinema

What is there left to say about this movie that hasn’t already been said by millions of starstruck Ryan Gosling fans? If you don’t like the film, too bad, because like death and taxes it will NEVER go away. “[Director Nick Cassavetes] straight up told me: ‘The fact that you have no natural leading man qualities is why I want you to be my leading man,' " Gosling told GQ.

6. Shaun of the Dead

Shaun of the DeadFocus Features

Still the funniest zombie movie ever (sorry, Zombieland!). “Shaun of the Dead is a cute, successful zombie spoof built on a central joke: if the undead actually came to London, supposedly turned-on town of nattering youth, no one would really notice,” says Antonia Quirke for the London Evening Standar

7. The Aviator

The Aviator

Miramax Films

Martin Scorsese’s Howard Hughes biopic with Leonardo DiCaprio playing Hughes still feels fresh and worth watching. Another cast that reads like a who’s who of Hollywood.

8. Troy

Troy

Warner Bros. Pictures

What a cast this movie has—it’s still impressive 20 years later. Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, Diane Kruger, Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean, Rose Byrne, Brian Cox, Brendan Gleeson, Garrett Hedlund, Julie Christie, Peter O'Toole, Tyler Mane and others bring Homer’s epic to life.

RELATED: 33 Hilariously Bad Reviews of classic movies.

9. The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Supremacy

Universal Pictures

The second Bourne movie was a hit with audiences and critics alike. “Thrillers don’t exist in a plausible universe,” said Roger Ebert. “They consist of preposterous situations survived by skill, courage, craft and luck. That Matt Damon is able to bring some poignancy to Jason Bourne makes the process more interesting, because we care more about the character.”

10. Napoleon Dynamite

Napoleon DynamiteFox Searchlight Pictures

Cult classic Napoleon Dynamite is almost old enough to legally drink. “Funny enough that I'll refrain from describing the gags that made me laugh, lest I spoil them for you,” says Glenn Kenny of Premiere Magazine.

11. Shrek 2

Shrek 2

DreamWorks

Shrek 2 was the number 1 movie in 2004. “Can an ogre live happily ever after? Can fairy tale characters be content with their fairy tale lives? Can an Oscar-winning animated success generate a successful sequel? To all these questions, Shrek 2 is happy to answer yes, yes and yes,” wrote Kenneth Turan for the Los Angeles Times.


The Latest

Still from Netflix's The Perfect Couple
whodunit?

3 Netflix Shows Like "The Perfect Couple"

Emily Osment in 2006
Super Suite

Where Are These Disney Channel Stars Now?

Crazy Rich Asians
Watch This

10 Hidden Netflix Gems

woman eating popcorn in front of Christmas tree
Christmas came early

Hallmark Channel Just Revealed Its Christmas Movie Line-Up

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.