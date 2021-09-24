Her daughter might be carrying on the family business with her own modeling career, but Cindy Crawford isn't entirely done with the runway yet. On Friday, the third fashion show of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty line premiered on Amazon Prime, and Crawford returned to the runway to open the show. The 55-year-old isn't as active as a model as she was during the heyday of the supermodels in the '90s, but she does make the occasional surprise appearance at fashion shows.

In this show, Crawford joined models and celebrities—Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens, and Erykah Badu, among them—in showing off the latest looks from the lingerie brand. The event also featured a number of musical performances, from artists including Normani, Jazmin Sullivan, and Ricky Martin. Read on to see Crawford in the show and to find out what she's said about retiring.

Crawford modeled a gown with a high slit.

While Savage X Fenty is a lingerie and sleepwear brand, Crawford opened the show in a silky teal gown with a high slit. The intro involved Crawford walking up a staircase, striking some poses, and then posing again in an elevator, all during a performance by singer Jade Novah. Prior to the premiere of the show, Crawford teased her involvement on Instagram with a video of her walking toward a building wearing the dress. After the premiere, she also posted a photo of her modeling the gown.

She doesn't have plans to retire.

Crawford has spoken about the idea of retiring from modeling in the past, but she's leaving the door open for future opportunities.

In 2016, Crawford told United Hemispheres Magazine (via Today), "I'm sure I'll have my picture taken for 10 more years, but not as a model anymore. And that's OK. I've done it. I've worked with all these incredible photographers. What else do I need to do? I can't keep reinventing myself. I shouldn't have to keep proving myself. I don't want to."

But, she then clarified in an Instagram post that this was not her saying she was retiring. "Every year, I tell my kids I'm retiring. It's a running joke in our family. And yet every year, opportunities pop up that really excite me," she wrote. She went on to say that she was interested in shifting her focus to her businesses, friends, and family, but was "not making any final statements." She added, "I have loved being part of the fashion industry for the past 30 years—and if that time has taught me anything, it's this: never say never."

Crawford and her fellow '90s supermodels reunited for a special show a few years ago.

In another headline-making return to the runway, Crawford was part of a supermodel reunion in 2017. She walked the Versace runway with contemporaries Naomi Campbell, Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, and Helena Christensen, who all wore matching metallic gowns. She also continues to take part in photoshoots. For instance, Crawford was recently on the cover of Vogue Brasil.

She's proud of her daughter for making her own modeling dreams come true.

Crawford's lookalike daughter, Kaia Gerber, has followed in her footsteps. The 20-year-old has already modeled in many runway shows for top designers and appeared on numerous editions of Vogue worldwide. Gerber and Crawford have also worked together, including for a campaign for Omega watches.

When Gerber landed her first solo American Vogue cover earlier this year, Crawford praised her daughter in an Instagram post. "Your inner and outer beauty shines through today and every day," she wrote. "So proud of the young woman you are and excited to watch you continue your journey. I guess all those times we played 'photoshoot' in my closet paid off!"

