See Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Cover the September Issue of "Vogue"

For a model, there are certain gigs that rank above almost all the others, and the cover of Vogue's September issue is definitely one of them. This year, eight models are on the cover of the biggest Vogue issue of the year, and one of them is Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon. The 24-year-old, who goes by Lola, poses alongside the seven other models from various backgrounds, including some with famous parents like her.

In addition to posing on the cover and in the inside photoshoot, Leon also spoke with the magazine about her life and career as a model and dancer. Read on to see Leon on the cover and to see what she had to say about not being a "talentless rich kid."

Leon shares the cover with other models representing the "new generation" of fashion.

The September Vogue cover features eight models photographed inside of Vogue's New York City offices. Along with Leon, those models are Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, Precious Lee, Ariel Nicholson, Yumi Nu, Sherry Shi, and Anok Yai. The group is meant to represent "American beauty now," according to Vogue, as they exhibit diversity in size, race, and gender identity.

Leon posted the cover on Instagram and joked about how the models all appear to be laughing. "Somethin must have been realll funny," she wrote.

Leon commented on her famous mom in the article.

In the story accompanying the cover, Leon touched on the fact that she is Madonna's daughter. "People think I'm this talentless rich kid who's had everything given to her, but I'm not," she said. Vogue notes that she referenced paying her own way through college and living in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bushwick as ways she's independent from her mother, who lives in Los Angeles. Leon's father is Carlos Leon, an actor and former personal trainer.

Like, Leon, cover models Gerber and Hadid both come from famous families, too. Gerber is the daughter of model Cindy Crawford; Hadid is the daughter of model and reality TV star Yolanda Hadid and the sister of model Gigi Hadid.

Leon also talked about her dancing career.

Leon studied dance at the University of Michigan and the SUNY-Purchase Conservatory of Dance. Her dance skills have been used in conjunction with her modeling. Earlier this year, she starred in a campaign for Stella McCartney's line with Adidas that included short films of her dancing while wearing the collection. In addition to appearing in the campaign, she also choreographed the films along with Lynnette Paz.

"A teacher of mine made me understand movement in a whole new way," Leon told Vogue. "You're using your body to define the space around you—to change it. That's a very naked form of expression."

Leon has had other major modeling jobs.

In addition to appearing on the Vogue cover and modeling for McCartney, Leon has worked with Marc Jacobs, Juicy Couture, and Miu Miu. She was also recently interviewed by and did a photoshoot for Vanity Fair. In the April interview, she said that her goals are to get a driver's license and "motivat[e] a person or two" to achieve their dreams. She added, "I would just like to be of use."

