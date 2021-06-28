See Madonna and Her 27-Year-Old Boyfriend in New Instagram Photos

Madonna doesn't often post photos with her beau, so when she does, you know it's a special occasion. On Saturday, June 26, Madonna shared new photos with her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, that were taken during her surprise performance at a Pride event in New York City. As reported by Today, on Thursday night—well, technically, Friday morning since she hit the stage at 1:30 a.m.—Madonna performed two songs at the Boom Boom Room, gave a speech, and helped raise money for The Ali Forney Center and Haus of Us by auctioning off Polaroids.

The 62-year-old singer shared photos from the party on her Instagram, and in addition to showing fans how much fun she had, she also gave followers a somewhat rare look at her relationship with Williams. Read on to see the pictures and to find out more about Madonna and Williams' romance.

Madonna was obviously thrilled to be at a club again.

Madonna posted a number of photos and videos to her Instagram account from the party. She captioned one of her posts, "Souvenirs from Pride Party at BOOM BOOM ROOM! So Happy We Raised 150 k for Polaroid Auction. Thank you all for [coming]! And Spreading the LOVE." The carousel of images includes her posing with Williams and performing on stage, as well as shots of her daughter Lourdes Leon and other friends.

RELATED: Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Looks Just Like Her in New Ads.

Madonna and Williams have been together since around 2018.

While you might not hear too much about them, Madonna's relationship with Williams is nothing new. Williams' father told TMZ in December 2019 that his son and the Queen of Pop had been together for over a year. Around that same time, paparazzi photos of the two started popping up. Williams is now 27, which is 35 years Madonna's junior. His father doesn't have a problem with their age gap, however. "Love has no age," he told TMZ. "My son is livin' la Vida Loca, and I'm just happy for him."

They met at work.

Madonna might not have a traditional job—to put it lightly—but her relationship still began as an office romance of sorts. Williams has worked as one of Madonna's backup dancers for several years now. According to Us Weekly, he first auditioned for her Rebel Heart Tour in 2015 and went on to dance on her Madame X Tour in 2019 and 2020, as well.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Madonna has shared a few glimpses into their relationship.

Madonna has posted photos of Williams on her Instagram page a few times. On his birthday in April, she posted a slideshow of photos of them together and wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday My Love…… Thank you for opening my Eyes. How Can I explain how i feel? Lets get Unconscious………" She also dedicated a post to him on Valentine's Day, writing, "Been around the World with my Valentine this Year……… Oh what a Beautiful Trip. Happy Valentines Day Mr. Williams." Williams also appeared in a video Madonna posted of herself with her children for Thanksgiving 2020 and in the background of a video she took at her son David's soccer game in the spring.

As for Williams, he mostly posts videos of his dance moves on Instagram, but before the relationship was public, he shared a couple of performance photos of himself and Madonna on stage during her tour. He wrote on one photo from May 2019, "Not everyone can come into the future. Thank you @madonna and [choreographer] @meganguwre for the opportunity to change the world, a show at a time."

RELATED: This Celebrity Couple Is Defending Their 35-Year Age Gap.