Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Just Booked a Major Modeling Gig

There's no doubt now that Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is making big moves in the modeling world. On Tuesday, Feb. 16, it was revealed that Leon is starring in the latest campaign for Marc Jacobs' The Marc Jacobs line. Leon's photoshoot is now on the Marc Jacobs website and the fashion brand's Instagram page, and the burgeoning 24-year-old model herself shared a few of the photos on her own Instagram account, too.

In the pictures, Leon—who goes by Lola—wears colorful floral outfits while posing with the newest line of accessories, including crossbody bags, totes, shoes, and jewelry. In her Instagram post, Leon wrote, "#MARCMYWORDSsssssssssss" and thanked the brand as well as the photographer, stylist, hairstylist, and makeup artist, who worked on the shoot.

Leon is a model in her own right, but Madonna's connection with Jacobs seemed to play a role in her starring in the Spring 2021 campaign.

Madonna has a connection to Marc Jacobs, too.

Leon is a model in her own right, but Madonna's connection with Jacobs seemed to play a role in her starring in the Spring 2021 campaign. "Marc has a long-storied history with Madonna," reads a press release (via People), "and so it only made sense for us to tap Lola to be the face of the campaign as she perfectly encapsulates the youthful spirit and uncompromising sense of individuality central to this younger expression of the brand."

Madonna notably worked with Jacobs when he was the creative director of Louis Vuitton, starring in campaigns for the brand in 2008 and 2009. At the time, Jacobs told Vogue, "I wanted the campaign to be very bold, very sensual and very atmospheric. To carry off all these references and all this sophistication, we needed the ultimate performer—and for me, that is Madonna." And for more on this famous family, check out Madonna Just Got Her First Tattoo and It's for All Her Kids.

Leon also recently modeled—and danced—for Stella McCartney's Adidas line.

In January, Leon starred in her second campaign for Stella McCartney's line with Adidas. In addition to the photoshoot, Leon—who majored in dance at the University of Michigan—also appeared in a couple of short films, which she choreographed with dancer and model Lynnette Paz.

"After a year spent indoors, I felt a collective desire to reconnect with nature and people who matter—like Lola," McCartney said in a statement about the collection. "Her gift for dance and movement is elemental, and our friendship inspires me to push forward."

Leon also was in an ad for McCartney's perfume Pop in 2016.

Leon modeled for Juicy Couture in 2020.

In 2020, Leon modeled for Juicy Couture's collaboration with the underwear brand Parade. The photoshoot was meant to evoke the early 2000s and the celebrity culture of the time, with Leon posing in faux-paparazzi shots of her walking around in a Juicy Couture velour hoodie and underwear.

Miu Miu also tapped Leon to star in a campaign in 2019.

In 2019, Leon appeared in a photoshoot for Miu Miu that featured her posing in the back of car while showing off the brand's accessories. As L'Officiel reported at the time, this was her first major fashion campaign and since then, her modeling career has really taken off.

