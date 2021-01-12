Paul Walker gained international fame with his role in the Fast & Furious franchise. And while his star-studded career came to an end after his tragic death in 2013, it seems that another Walker name may be making it big. The late actor's daughter Meadow Walker just landed her first major modeling gig with designer Proenza Schouler. Keep reading to find out more about Meadow's modeling career, and for more celebrities with model children, Elizabeth Hurley's Model Son Looks Exactly Like Her.

The 22-year-old model revealed Jan. 11 on Instagram that she's starring in Proenza Schouler's Pre-Fall 2021 campaign. Meadow posted two campaign photos, one with her in a black, flared-leg pantsuit and the other of her in a brown leather dress.

"I am so unbelievably grateful to everyone who has supported me and believed in me," Meadow wrote in the caption, thanking Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez as well.

Meadow also thanked modeling agency DNA Models in her caption, calling them her "family." It appears as if the agency, which also reps major names like Kaia Gerber and Emily Ratajkowski, has just signed the up-and-comer. The DNA Models' Instagram posted a series of photos of Meadow on Jan. 11 with the caption, "Now Representing."

And while this appears to be model's first major gig, it wasn't her first step into the modeling world. Refinery29 reported on Meadow's modeling career in 2017. According to the outlet, she had been signed with Women Management at the time, but never made an official modeling debut with the agency.

Of course, Meadow isn't the only celebrity child entering the world of modeling. Keep reading for more celebrity kids who are models

1 Ava Phillippe

When you look just like both Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, it's not hard to imagine that modeling is in your future. The actors' daughter, Ava Phillippe, made her modeling debut in 2018 with Rodarte.

2 Christian Combs

Christian Combs is not only a model, but also the son of Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter. His latest work features him in a Dolce & Gabbana campaign, but he has also been spotted walking the runway.

3 Eve Jobs

Apple founder Steve Jobs' younger daughter, Eve Jobs, landed her first major modeling gig with Glossier in Dec. 2020. The young star made waves in the beauty brand's holiday campaign alongside other celebrity names, like Euphoria actor Sydney Sweeney and RuPaul's Drag Race runner-up Naomi Smalls.

4 Clara McGregor

Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis' daughter, Clara McGregor, appears to have risen to quite a successful modeling career. Clara has collaborated with a few other familiar family members of celebrities. One of her campaigns was alongside Bill Clinton's nephew, Tyler Clinton, and she also did a photoshoot with Bob Dylan's grandson Levi Dylan, which was shot by Paul McCartney's daughter, Mary McCartney.

5 Manolo Gonzalez Vergara

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara is the son of actor Sofía Vergara. The 28-year-old has modeled a handful of times, having made his formal modeling debut on the cover of Paper magazine in 2016.

6 Myles O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal and Shaunie O'Neal's 23-year-old son, Myles O'Neal, has quite an extensive modeling portfolio already. He has been seen in print campaigns but has also strutted down runways since making his debut at New York Fashion Week in 2017.