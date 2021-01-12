While some celebrities share tons of pictures of their kids on social media, Nicole Kidman prefers to keep things more private. So, her followers were probably surprised when Kidman posted a video that features her two daughters, Sunday Rose (12) and Faith Margaret (10), on Jan. 11. The Australian actor shares the two girls with her husband Keith Urban. Kidman also has two adult children from her relationship with ex-husband Tom Cruise. Read on to see Kidman's special moment with Sunday and Faith, and for an update on her other kids, check out This Is What Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's Kids Together Look Like Now.

The clip Kidman posted this week shows her and her two young daughters frolicking around at Uluru in Australia. It was filmed several years ago for a 2015 feature on Kidman in Vogue Australia. In the video, Kidman, Sunday, and Faith all wear bohemian white dresses as they run around with their matching curly locks. The full version, in which Sunday and Faith show up at the end, can be viewed on Vogue Australia's YouTube channel. Kidman captioned her clip on Instagram, "Just looking back. Wonderful memories. #Uluru."

Kidman might not be someone who shares photos of her children, but fans have gotten a few glimpses of her home life over the years. Keep reading for a look at some other moments from the Kidman-Urban family, and for more celebrity families you don't get to see much of, check out Tim McGraw Shares Rare Photo of His Three Daughters With Faith Hill.

Kidman said the experience of being in Uluru "will be etched into [her] memory forever."

In the Vogue Australia video, Kidman talks about how she feels being at Uluru, a rock formation that is a national landmark in Australia. Kidman, her daughters, and her mother were allowed to participate in a ceremony with Anangu women while they were there. "Just to be invited to do that with the elders here, and such a beautiful ceremony, and have my children be a part of it and see my daughter get up and dance, that's what it's all for, really," Kidman says in the video. "It's the experiences that will be etched into my memory forever."

She also recently shared Faith's 10th birthday celebration.

In Dec. 2020, Kidman posted on Instagram about Faith's 10th birthday. "Happy Birthday darling Faith Margaret! We love you so much," the Undoing star wrote next to a photo of Faith's birthday cake, which had tall pink candles and sprinkles.

For Faith's 9th birthday in Dec. 2019, Kidman again shared a photo of her daughter's cake—this time, with chocolate frosting. For the occasion, she also posted an old photo of herself with Faith as a baby.

And she recently shared "birthday hugs" and a Sunday stroll with Sunday.

As you can see, Kidman tends to post about her young daughters on their birthdays, but she still keeps things private. For Sunday's birthday in July 2020, she shared a picture of herself hugging her daughter, but with Sunday's face obscured. "Birthday hugs for our darling Sunday," she captioned the photo. "Happy Birthday baby girl xx."

In Nov. 2019, Kidman posted a photo of herself and Sunday taking a walk surrounded by some beautiful fall foliage with her daughter's back to the camera. "Sunday walk with Sunday #MotherDaughter #Happiness," she wrote in her caption.

She also posts photos of some other important family members.

While Kidman protects her children by hiding their faces from her 7.4 million followers, she does share photos of some other family members. For one, she shares a lot of photos of herself with Urban—and he does the same—but she also shares pictures of her mother, sister, and her niece.

"We can always use more opportunities to celebrate the deeply special women in our lives," she captioned the photo seen here. "Thinking of my beautiful Mumma and sister @AntoniaKidman today for #InternationalWomensDay."

