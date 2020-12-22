Culture

Tim McGraw Shares Rare Photo of His Three Daughters With Faith Hill

The country star just posted a rare photo of his family and they're all in "Game of Thrones" garb.

By Leah Groth
December 22, 2020
By Leah Groth
December 22, 2020
'Tis the season to show off your family! While other stars are starting to share their annual holiday photos on social media, dressed in plaid or holiday sweaters, country stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and their three kids offered up a very creative alternative. McGraw and Hill rarely share current family snaps on social media, but this week, McGraw posted a few photos of his wife of almost 25 years, and their three grown-up daughters, all in Games of Thrones garb. Read on to see the hilarious family photos, and for more young stars all grown up, check out This Is What All the "Home Alone" Kids Look Like Now.

McGraw did his best Ned Stark…

tim mcgraw
Tim McGraw/Instagram

"So we had a Game of Thrones themed dinner at home with the kiddos," the 53-year-old singer captioned the post. That hair! That beard! McGraw totally nailed his look as the patriarch of the Stark family.

And the McGraw ladies and their mom killed it.

tim mcgraw faith hill
Tim McGraw/Instagram

McGraw also posted a photo of Hill, 53, clad as the Night King, while their daughters Gracie McGraw, 23, Maggie McGraw, 22, and Audrey McGraw, 19, channeled dying Joffrey Baratheon, Arya Stark, and Sansa Stark respectively.

"We killed it honestly," Audrey wrote in the comments. "That's Jaime Lannister to you," added Maggie. The family also had a Hamilton-themed soiree a few nights prior.

Keep reading to learn more about the talented kids of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and for more big famous families, check out Madonna Just Posted a Rare Photo of Her Big, Happy Family.

Gracie McGraw

gracie mcgraw
Gracie McGraw/Instagram

Gracie, the couple's first born, recently graduated from New York University and moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting. She also inherited her parents' musical talents, and was even in a popular high school band. According to her Instagram account, she is repped by Creative Artists Agency. And for more famous little ones to catch up with, check out 25 Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents.

Maggie McGraw

maggie mcgraw
Maggie McGraw/Instagram

Maggie, the couple's middle daughter, graduated from Stanford University in 2020. She is also a member of a rock band, Sister Supply. And for more celebrity kids following in their parents' footsteps, check out Pink's 9-Year-Old Daughter Just Debuted Her Incredible Singing Voice.

Audrey McGraw

audrey mcgraw
Audrey McGraw/Instagram

Audrey is the couple's youngest child, and she is currently kicking off a modeling career. The 19-year-old brunette recently appeared in a campaign for Tory Burch. She has also inherited her parents' musical genes, posting videos on social media of her amazing voice. And for more kids with famous parents who are strutting their stuff, check out Steve Jobs' 22-Year-Old Daughter Is a Model Now.

McGraw and Hill are super proud of their girls.

tim mcgraw, faith hill, and daughters dressed up as "game of thrones"
Gracie McGraw / Instagram

"We're so proud of our daughters because the world that they grew up in, it can easily make the kids turn out differently," McGraw gushed over his girls during a 2019 interview with Today. "They have such big hearts, and they work hard at the things that they want to accomplish."

In an interview with New Beauty in 2017, Hill added that she and her husband never wanted to prevent their girls from following their dreams, but were concerned about life in the spotlight. "It's been one of the most difficult things for me as a mom—especially as a mom of all girls. You want to protect them; you want to make sure they aren't disappointed," she said. "I'm certain all parents would say that about their kids, but there is a point you have to remember, 'I was 19 once, and I remember the passion and the drive I had, and I just have to let them go and do it.'" And for more celebrities talking about parenting struggles, check out Jada Pinkett Smith Regrets Doing This One Thing With Her Kids.

