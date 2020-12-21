This Is What All the "Home Alone" Kids Look Like Now

Right at the beginning of Home Alone—before Kevin McCallister is actually left behind for the holidays—he complains about there being too many people in his house. On top of his four siblings, his aunt, uncle, and a bunch of cousins are staying over before the family's big Christmas trip to Paris. "This house is so full of people, it makes me sick," he shouts. "When I grow up and get married I'm living alone!" It's foreshadowing, of course, but Kevin does have a point. There are a lot of people in the house, and you're not alone if you get the Home Alone kids confused from time to time. This movie is absolutely full of child actors, and it's hard to keep track of everyone.

It's been 30 years—yes, that's three decades—since the movie first hit theaters, and all of the kids from Home Alone have grown up, some taking on bigger roles in Hollywood, others starting new careers entirely, and in the case of one McCallister kid, a stint in the Olympics! Keep reading to find out what happened to all of these young actors, and to see what happened to a child star from another classic Christmas movie, This Is What the Actor Who Played Cindy Lou Who Looks Like Now.

Then: Macaulay Culkin as Kevin

Of course, we have to start with Macaulay Culkin, who starred in Home Alone as Kevin, the kid who was indeed left home alone. Culkin was 10 years old at the time of the movie's release.

Now: Macaulay Culkin

As Culkin very kindly let everyone know in a tweet that now has over 3 million likes, he's now 40. After starring in Home Alone, the actor made numerous movies as a child star, and had roles as an adult in Saved!, Party Monster, and as a voice actor on Robot Chicken. He also had a band called The Pizza Underground, and now runs the satirical website Bunny Ears. He is in a relationship with former Disney Channel star Brenda Song.

Then: Devin Ratray as Buzz

Devin Ratray played Buzz, Kevin's mean older brother with the girlfriend who Kevin did not approve of.

Now: Devin Ratray

Ratray is still acting. He made a few more films as a kid, including Dennis the Menace. As an adult actor, you may have seen him in the films Nebraska and Hustlers, or on the TV show Chicago Med.

Then: Angela Goethals as Linnie

Angela Goethals played Linnie, another one of Kevin's five siblings. She's the one who told Kevin he's "what the French call les incompétents."

Now: Angela Goethals-Soder

Goethals had a theater career before and after Home Alone, and continued to have roles on successful TV series and in movies as the years went on. You may have spotted her in Jerry Maguire, Spanglish, and 24. Now, instead of being "the blonde one" from Home Alone, she's often the pink-haired one. Now Goethals-Soder, she has two daughters, 7 and 3, is an audiobook narrator, and has a Pilates company with her husband, Russell Soder.

Then: Hillary Wolf as Megan

Kevin's other sister was Megan, who was played by Hillary Wolf. She's the one who actually worried about him when they got to Paris.

Now: Hillary Saba

Wolf had a number of roles in Hollywood around the time of Home Alone, but her final film appearance was in the Home Alone sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, in 1992. She made a surprising move after that: competing in the Olympics in judo. Now Hillary Saba—she's married to fellow Olympian Chris Saba with whom she has two kids—she participated in the 1996 and 2000 games.

Then: Michael C. Maronna as Jeff

Kevin's fourth and final sibling is Jeff, played by Michael C. Maronna. He's the redhead who famously told Kevin he's "such a disease."

Now: Michael C. Maronna

After the release of Home Alone, Maronna starred on the Nickelodeon series The Adventures of Pete and Pete as Big Pete—and now hosts a podcast about it. He went on to appear in the films Slackers and 40 Days and 40 Nights, and on the show Gilmore Girls, before switching careers. Since the late '90s, Maronna has worked as an electrician on film and TV sets. Some of the projects he's worked on are Sex and the City, Ugly Betty, and The Good Fight. He now hosts a podcast with his Pete and Pete co-star Danny Tamberelli and is married with a young son.

Then: Kristin Minter as Heather

Moving on to the cousins! Heather, played by Kristin Minter, is Kevin's oldest cousin, whose parents lived in Paris. She's the one who counted up all the children before the trip and mistook a neighbor, Mitch Murphy, as Kevin. Frankly, she may have been the reason Kevin was left home alone.

Now: Kristin Minter

Minter has acted consistently since her time in Home Alone, popping up on series including Ray Donovan, Nip/Tuck, and This Is Us. Her longest-running role was on ER as desk clerk Randi Fronczak.

Then: Daiana Campeanu as Sondra

Sondra, played by Daiana Campeanu, was not the most memorable of the McCallister siblings and cousins, except maybe for those bangs.

Now: Diana Rein

After Home Alone, she appeared in Home Alone 2 and Dennis the Menace—along with her movie cousin Devin Ratray (AKA Buzz). As an adult, the performer now known as Diana Rein has acted in a number of short films, but her real passion is music. Rein is now a blues singer and guitarist. You can see her in action on her Instagram page.

Then: Jedidiah Cohen as Rod

Jedidiah Cohen played Rod, the cousin who was very concerned about what would happen to Buzz's spider while the family was in Paris.

Now: Jedidiah Cohen

Cohen returned for Home Alone 2, and that's his only other film credit aside from two shorts in 2000. He did continue acting on stage, according to his 2007 wedding announcement in The New York Times. At that time, he had graduated from Harvard with a degree in astronomy and astrophysics and was the vice president of a real estate firm. Now, he works for a company that deals with health insurance, and he also founded the website RocketHub. He's married to fellow Broadway performer Kate Dawson and they have one child together.

Then: Kieran Culkin as Fuller

Macaulay Culkin's real-life little brother Kieran Culkin played his cousin Fuller in Home Alone. Kevin was constantly being warned he would have to share a bed with Fuller on the family trip, which he took issue with since the little one was known to wet the bed. (Hence why he needed to go "easy on the Pepsi!")

Now: Kieran Culkin

These days, Kieran is in the spotlight as an actor more than Macaulay. He currently stars on the hit HBO series Succession, for which he was nominated for an Emmy. He has also had roles in The Cider House Rules, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Fargo. He and his wife, Jazz Charton, have one child together.

Then: Senta Moses as Tracy

Tracy was yet another McCallister cousin, played by Senta Moses. With so many kids, not everyone got a ton of screen time, but Tracy was caught complaining about how she couldn't find any shampoo.

Now: Senta Moses Mikan

Moses married film and TV editor Joe Mikan and became Senta Moses Mikan, and she is still an actor. She has had roles in a number of popular shows and movies, including My So-Called Life, Sister, Sister, General Hospital, and Little Fires Everywhere.

Then: Anna Slotky as Brook

Along with Fuller, Brook, played by Anna Slotky, was Kevin's other younger cousin. She might not have said much, but she had a memorable look with her red glasses, bangs, and very '90s outfit.

Now: Anna Slotky

Slotky continued acting throughout the '90s, appearing on Step by Step, 3rd Rock from the Sun, and Sister, Sister. She quit acting in 2000 and ended up going to law school. She's now Anna Slotky Reitano, and she's a public defender working in Los Angeles and also a realtor in the Silver Lake area. She's married to animator James Reitano, with whom she has one child. And to see where the child actors from another Christmas classic wound up, check out All the Kids From "Love Actually," Then and Now.