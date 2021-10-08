Justin Guarini Lost "American Idol" Almost 20 Years Ago. See Him Now.

Nearly 20 years ago, the first season of American Idol came down to two contestants: 20-year-old Kelly Clarkson and 23-year-old Justin Guarini. Of course, Clarkson ultimately won and shot to worldwide fame, but Guarini stayed in the spotlight for a bit, too. He appeared with Clarkson in the movie From Justin to Kelly, but since then, they've gone their separate ways.

Clarkson has remained in the public eye, with hit songs and, more recently, a talk show, but it may have been years since you've seen Guarini—or at least, that's what you think. He's actually been appearing in a popular commercial and is still a singer, as well as an actor. Read on to see what Justin Guarini has been up to over the past two decades.

Guarini stars in a well-known commercial.

You may have seen Guarini over the past several years without realizing it. Guarini stars in commercials for Diet Dr. Pepper as the character Lil Sweet, who sings the slogan, "It's the sweet one."

When appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2020, Guarini said trying out for the commercial was "one of the greatest auditions I ever had," because he told himself, "You know what? I'm going to have fun with this one because I don't care." So, he sang all of his lines in a high-pitched voice and was surprised when he ended up getting the job.

Also while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Guarini and Clarkson reminisced about their American Idol days and how far they've come. He said of From Justin to Kelly, "Thank god there was so much more than that movie."

He's also continued to release music.

Following his time on American Idol, Guarini released two studio albums—2003's Justin Guarini and 2005's Stranger Things Have Happened—as well as two EPs, Revolve and JG in 2008 and 2016, respectively.

And he's done a lot of acting on Broadway.

Guarini has been in a number of Broadway musicals and plays in his post-Idol life. According to NYC Go, he passed up a role in The Lion King to audition for American Idol, but eventually made his Broadway debut eight years later in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. Since then, he has also had roles in American Idiot, Wicked, and Romeo and Juliet.

Guarini is about to direct a musical for the first time, as he shared on Instagram in October. He is working with musical theater students at Pace University on The Next Big Hit.

He has also written a book titled Audition Secrets and mentors actors on auditioning.

He's married and has two kids.

Guarini married his wife, Reina Capodici, in 2009, and he recently posted about their wedding anniversary on Instagram. "12 years of marriage and I feel like we're just getting started," the 42-year-old wrote. "You're the one. You've always been the one. You'll always be the one, my Queen. I love you, happy anniversary."

Guarini and Capodici have two children, 10-year-old William and and eight-year-old Asher, and Capodici also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

