Culture

This "American Idol" Winner Almost Dropped Out

The super successful country star nearly left the competition early on.

By Allie Hogan
November 30, 2020
Allie Hogan
By Allie Hogan
November 30, 2020
circle

American Idol has brought some of our favorite stars into the spotlight. Without the show, we might have missed out on quite a few talented singers. However, one of the show's most successful stars, Carrie Underwood, almost dropped out of the competition early on. The world of country music would have been forever altered if Underwood had let her fear stop her. To see why Underwood had second thoughts about American Idol, read on, and to find out which contestant flopped on another reality competition, discover The Worst Dancing With The Stars Contestant Ever, According to the Pros.

We know now that the Oklahoma native went on to win Season 4 of American Idol back in 2005, but early on in the competition, Underwood was not so sure about her chances. Underwood, who has since won seven Grammy Awards, said she was so terrified of competing that she almost turned around before heading to the Los Angeles portion of the competition.

In an article Underwood wrote for Guideposts magazine on Nov. 20, she detailed her journey to fame beginning with her time on American Idol. "The summer before my senior year, I was home one day, watching TV … and saw a news segment about people auditioning for the show American Idol," Underwood recalled. With the nearest audition in St. Louis, over six hours away from her home, she planned on passing it up. However, her mom stepped in and insisted on taking her.

"It would be easy to say the rest is history, that it was meant to be. But it didn't feel like that at the time. Going through a slew of auditions in St. Louis, getting the 'golden ticket' to Hollywood, every contestant's dream, I was terrified," Underwood wrote. On the way to the airport, Underwood felt overwhelmed by what she was in for.

"All at once, it was just too much. Going out to Los Angeles by myself, competing with all those other people who were so talented. I burst into tears," the country star wrote. Her dad offered to take her home and never talk about the show again, but thankfully Underwood decided to go through with the competition.

After winning the competition, Underwood went on to release seven albums and multiple hit singles. Keep reading to find out what other American Idol stars have been up to, and for A-listers who bailed on another popular reality competition, check out these 17 Celebrities Who Turned Down Dancing With the Stars.

1
Kelly Clarkson

kelly clarkson on red carpet
Shutterstock/Leonard Zhukovsky

The very first American Idol winner, Kelly Clarkson, has gone on to release eight albums, write two children's books, and host her own talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson is currently a coach on The Voice. And for more news on the beloved pop star, This Is Why Kelly Clarkson Has an Eye Patch on The Voice.

2
Katharine McPhee

Katherine McPhee
Shutterstock

Although Katharine McPhee came in second to Taylor Hicks on Season 5 of American Idol, she went on to have a lot of opportunities. McPhee had starring roles in the TV series Smash and ScorpionShe also tried her hand at Broadway when she took on the lead role in the musical Waitress. And for more celebrity content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

3
Jennifer Hudson

jennifer-hudson
Shutterstock/lev radin

Jennifer Hudson placed seventh on the third season of American Idol, but she has achieved massive success. Hudson starred in the film adaptations of Dreamgirls and Cats, earning an Academy Award for the former. She also starred in The Color Purple on Broadway.

4
Phillip Phillips

Phillip Phillips
Shutterstock

The winner of the eleventh season of American Idol went on to release three albums, one of which included the hit single "Home." And for more reality TV news, Cake Boss Star Reveals He May Never Bake Again After Accident.

5
Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert
Shutterstock

After being the runner-up on Season 8 of American Idol, Adam Lambert released four albums of his own. Lambert has also toured worldwide with Queen as the new lead vocalist.

6
Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino
Shutterstock

Season 3 winner Fantasia Barrino has released seven albums and appeared in Broadway shows The Color Purple and After Midnight. And for celebrities who said no to another singing competition, here are 5 Stars Who Turned Down The Masked Singer.

Allie Hogan
Allie Hogan is a Brooklyn based writer currently working on her first novel. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • You Shouldn't Shower Any Longer Than This
    You Shouldn't Shower Any Longer Than This
    Health

    You Shouldn't Shower Any Longer Than This

    Experts say lengthy showers aren't good for you.

  • vials of blood show different blood types
    vials of blood show different blood types
    Health

    Have This Blood Type? You May Be Safe From COVID

    It's good news for more than a third of Americans.

  • The skyline of Oakland, California from the bay.
    The skyline of Oakland, California from the bay.
    Health

    This State May Be Locking Down Again

    COVID surges have the governor considering it.

  • Madonna
    Madonna
    Culture

    Madonna Just Posted a Rare Family Photo

    Her kids are so grown up!

  • An older woman pulling up her sleeve to get a COVID vaccine from a male health care worker wearing PPE.
    An older woman pulling up her sleeve to get a COVID vaccine from a male health care worker wearing PPE.
    Health

    CDC Rules on Who Gets the COVID Vaccine First

    The agency's recent vote made the important call.

  • Brad Pitt
    Brad Pitt
    Culture

    This Is the Biggest Star With Your Birthday

    These famous faces are celebrating in December.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE