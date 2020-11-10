This Is Why Kelly Clarkson Has an Eye Patch on "The Voice"

Kelly Clarkson has always been a trendsetter when it comes to her fashion sense, from her casual style during her early days on American Idol to her more recent glamorous looks on the red carpet. However, it's her latest accessory that really has fans talking. On Nov. 9, The Voice judge posted a photo of herself to Instagram in which she's sporting an eye patch. Read on to find out why, and for more of today's Hollywood news, find out the story behind why an ABC Sitcom Star Quit and Called Her Show a "Toxic Environment."

"Something got in my eye and it got a little infected, so I have to wear an eye patch," Clarkson explained on Instagram.

But she seemed to be taking the situation in stride. In October, Clarkson joked about her eye patch with Common on her talk show. "I'm sorry I look like a pirate. I hurt my eye and I have to wear it, so it's ridiculous," she said. "I think I'm just going to make it my thing."

And in her recent Instagram stories, Clarkson has done just that. "I feel like I could be a really great super-villain," she joked.

That said, Clarkson admitted adjusting to her look wasn't entirely easy. "I have no depth perception," she said on Instagram.

The TV mainstay joins a long list of celebrities who've gotten injured in recent months.

1 Dwayne Johnson

On Oct. 26, Dwayne Johnson, AKA The Rock, posed a photo of himself with a bloody cut at the edge of his eyebrow to Instagram.

On Oct. 26, Dwayne Johnson, AKA The Rock, posed a photo of himself with a bloody cut at the edge of his eyebrow to Instagram.

The wrestler turned actor revealed that he had hit himself with a chain during a workout, telling fans, "I got lumped up and need stitches." However, the injury didn't seem to faze the star one bit. "Taste your blood, keep training and stitch up later – rules of the house," he wrote.

2 Rose McGowan

Actor and activist Rose McGowan revealed that she'd sustained a severe injury while catching up with the news at home. "Reading US election results while on the stairs = bone break," she captioned a photo of herself in a hospital bed with a cast on her wrist.

3 Kaia Gerber

Model Kaia Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, revealed that she'd had "a little accident," resulting in her arm being in a cast up to her mid-bicep. "I'm okay," she told fans after posting a selfie in the new plaster on May 16. Just 11 days later, Gerber revealed that she'd been upgraded to a forearm-only cast, telling her followers, "Got my elbow back!"

4 Simon Cowell

America's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell revealed he'd been in a bike accident via Instagram on Aug. 9. "If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time," he cautioned fans. "I have broken part of my back."