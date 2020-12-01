Pink's 9-Year-Old Daughter Just Debuted Her Incredible Singing Voice

Pink and Carey Hart's daughter, Willow Sage Hart, appears to be following in her mother's musical footsteps. The singer's mini-me joined her on stage as part of The Disney Holiday Singalong, which aired on ABC on Monday, Nov. 30, singing a holiday tune with her mom. As Pink looked on proudly, her daughter, who's only nine years old, impressively belted out lines to Nat King Cole's "The Christmas Song."

Before the special aired on Monday, Pink revealed to her fans that she would be singing a duet with a special partner. "Wanna see me and a special guest sing one of our fav Xmas songs?" Pink tweeted earlier on Monday. "Come and sing along with us!!!!"

She revealed her mystery guest on the festive stage, with the mother-daughter duo donning beautiful gowns and showing off their talents. Fans were delighted to learn that Willow inherited her mom's voice, and with that breakthrough moment, it's clear that Willow has a bright future ahead of her in the entertainment industry.

But Willow isn't the only celebrity kid who inherited talent from her parents. Read on for a few others, and for another recent example, check out Kate Moss' 18-Year-Old Daughter Just Made Her Runway Debut.

1 Emme Muñiz (daughter of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony)

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's daughter, Emme Muñiz (Anthony's real last name), stole the Super Bowl Halftime show in 2020, when she belted out lyrics to "Born in the USA" with her famous mom. The 12 year old is also a published author, releasing her first children's book, Lord Help Me, earlier this year. And for more scandalous recent J. Lo news, check out why Jennifer Lopez Is Being Accused of Copying Beyoncé With New Performance.

2 Kaia Gerber (daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber)

Cindy Crawford is one of the most famous supermodels in the history of the fashion industry. Seeing as her daughter, Kaia Gerber, is basically her twin, nobody was surprised when she started dominating the catwalk. At just 19, she is one of the most in-demand models today. And for another famous face whose daughter looks just like her, check out Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Rare Photo of 16-Year-Old Lookalike Daughter, Apple.

3 Maya Hawke (daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke)

Looks-wise, 22-year-old Maya Hawke is the perfect blend of her famous mom, Uma Thurman, and dad, Ethan Hawke. As for her career, she is also mimicking her famous parents. Like her mother, she got her career started in modeling, and like her father, she is musically inclined, releasing two singles in 2019. And like both of them, she is already an accomplished actor, starring in the critically acclaimed film Little Women and on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

4 Blue Ivy Carter (daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z)

Blue Ivy clearly represents her parents, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, in appearance. But fans were shocked to learn that the youngster also parallels them in talent. The 8-year-old's breakout moment was in her mom's 2019 Netflix documentary, Homecoming, and the accompanying album, Homecoming: The Live Album, with her rendition of the classic hymn "Lift Every Voice and Sing." She followed it up with her take on "Brown Skin Girl" on Bey's Lion King-inspired album, The Gift. And for more on how this little one could become even more accomplished, find out how Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Could Win a Grammy Next Year.

5 Lily-Rose Depp (daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis)

Lily-Rose Depp, 21, has made a name for herself in the last few years following in her mother, Vanessa Paradis', footsteps as a model, and her father, Johnny Depp, as an actor. And, like both parents, she is also dabbling in music. And for more on Lily-Rose's much more private brother, check out 14 Celebrity Siblings Who Avoid the Spotlight.