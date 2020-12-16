Kate Hudson Posts Rare Photo of All of Her Kids Together

Kate Hudson rarely shares photos of her three children together, but that isn't because she is one of those extremely private celebrities. Like so many parents out there, the 41-year-old actor struggles to get her kids to cooperate for a family photo—let alone smile in one. But this week, the Oscar winner shared a rare intimate photo of her children, Ryder, 16, Bingham Hawn, 9, and Rani Rose, 2, on her Instagram. Read on to see the adorable photo of Kate Hudson's kids, and for another celebrity little one who's all grown up, check out Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Rare Photo of 16-Year-Old Lookalike Daughter, Apple.

Kate Hudson's trio

"3 in 1 pic #thankgodforfacetimes #onceinabluemoon," Hudson captioned the photo of her three kids sitting on the sofa during what appears to be a FaceTime session, all of them smiling as they look at the phone.

Her followers loved the family photo for so many reasons."That little one is so snazzy," Sharon Stone commented about her daughter, Rani. Others remarked how much her oldest, Ryder, Hudson's son with The Black Crowes rocker Chris Robinson, has grown. "This is you Kate! The joy…. " added Courteney Cox.

Hudson isn't the only star who has gifted us with a rare family photo of her children recently. Here are other celebrity families we don't get to see enough of

Madonna's party of six

When you have a huge family, it can be difficult to get them all congregated together. But over Thanksgiving, Madonna managed to do just that. She shared a rare video of her clan—Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Chifundo "Mercy" James, and twin daughters Stella and Estere. "A Beautiful Souvenir ………….Giving Thanks," she captioned it.

Matthew McConaughey's lookalike son

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey are pretty private when it comes to their kids. But recently, the McConaugheys' middle child, 10-year-old Vida, also made an appearance with her dad. And fans were also delighted to get a glimpse of their oldest child, Levi, who's 12, on Alves' feed in October. The biggest takeaway from the adorable image? Levi is undoubtably his father's mini me.

Charlize Theron's darling daughters

Charlize Theron is one of those stars who has made it a priority to keep her children shielded from the limelight. In fact, she rarely shares photos of her daughters, Jackson, who's 8, and August, who's 4. However, she opted to honor them on National Daughter's Day in September, sharing multiple precious photos with her fans.

Reese Witherspoon's whole crew

Reese Witherspoon shares lots of photos of her children. However, like Hudson, she rarely catches all three of them—Ava Phillippe, 21; Deacon Phillippe, 17; and Tennessee James Toth, 8—in the same frame. On Thanksgiving, she managed to rally the troops together, sharing a special photo with a meaningful message. "Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours. Feeling very grateful for all the frontline workers, medical workers and people who are caring for others today," she captioned it.