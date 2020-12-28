Every fan of Eminem's music has known from almost the minute he hit the national scene that he's a dad. His daughter, Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, born in 1995 to the rapper and then-partner Kimberly Scott, has figured into Eminem's songs and not just through lyrics that she inspired. Hailie Jade's voice has also been heard on some of his tracks, dating all the way back to his single "'97 Bonnie and Clyde," which was released when she was just three years old. Well, that was a long time ago, and though those vocals have immortalized this second-generation talent as a toddler, she's actually all grown up. In fact, Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade just celebrated her 25th birthday this Christmas. Keep reading to find out what she's up to today, more than 20 years since her dad's fanbase first learned her name. And for another music icon's offspring who's entering the spotlight, check out Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Youngest Daughter Is a Model Now.

Hailie Jade has been inspiring her dad's music since she was born.

From the unexpected 2002 ballad "Hailie's Song" to 2004's "Mockingbird" to 2017's "Castle," Eminem has been dedicating songs to his daughter since the beginning of his career. She's also been named in several tracks that reference his tumultuous family life, including two marriages to her mother that ended in divorce.

In 2004, Eminem told Rolling Stone that he would make "clean" versions of the songs Hailie Jade contributed to so that he could then play them for her. He said that his daughter even came up with the chorus that she sings in his 2002 song "My Dad's Gone Crazy" and "nailed" her portion of the recording in "the first take."

Eminem has also raised two other kids.

In addition to Hailie Jade, the rapper is the adoptive dad to his late former sister-in-law Dawn Scott's daughter Alaina Scott (left), now 27, and to his ex-wife's child from another relationship, Whitney Scott (right), now 18.

"My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born," Eminem said of Alaina in the same Rolling Stone interview. She's also mentioned in "Mockingbird" (as Lainey) and appears in the old home movies that are a part of the music video.

Whitney has gotten their own lyrical shoutouts in more recent songs, too.

Hailie Jade made headlines in her senior year of high school.

In 2013, Hailie Jade was crowned homecoming queen of her Michigan high school—the rare football field coronation to make national news. USA Today reported that Eminem was there, but watched from inside the school, presumably to avoid stealing her spotlight.

She's now a college grad, and her dad couldn't be prouder.

In an appearance on Mike Tyson's podcast Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson earlier this year (via E!), Eminem provided an update on Hailie, saying she graduated with a psychology degree and a 3.9 GPA from Michigan State University. The rapper also shared that she's still with her boyfriend of a few years, Evan McClintock, and she's "made [her dad] proud for sure."

But she hasn't decided on long-term career plans.

"'I'm not sure yet, it's kind of up in the air, still," Hailie Jade told the Daily Mail in 2018 when asked what her career goals were. But since graduating, she's become an Instagram influencer to watch, sharing outfit inspiration and fitness content. One thing it seems like she isn't pursing? The continuation of her childhood rap career.

And she just marked her 25th birthday.

Despite the pandemic, Hailie Jade dressed up to the nines and posed for a (solo) shot on her birthday.

"25 on the 25th 🥂✨ ⁣" she wrote in the caption, "even though this isn't the 'golden' birthday i originally would've planned, i know i will still make 25 my year regardless. I feel so blessed & lucky to be here and at this place in my life." She closed out the caption wishing her followers happy holidays.

