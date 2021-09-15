Amid all of the photos coming out of the Met Gala, there are a few notable looks you may have missed, including one both designed by and worn by Vera Wang. It's not surprising that Wang attended the event, especially since this year's theme was "America: A Lexicon of Fashion," and she is an American designer. On top of that, the 72-year-old also dressed two celebrity attendees. But it isn't just Wang's inclusion in the museum's new exhibit or her dresses for the attendees that are worth talking about. Wang also modeled one a daring design of her own at the event.

Wang's look is half athletic gear, half evening gown, and very true to her personal style. She might be best known for making glamorous wedding gowns for celebs, but her fashion lines and personal style are more edgy. Read on to see Wang's outfit from Monday's event.

Wang wore a crop top gown with boxing trunks.

Wang shared her Met Gala look on Instagram where she was able to describe the layered look in her own words. "My #METGala lewk," she wrote. "Black and ivory wool and stretch cupro floor length split away bandeau top worn over black silk duchess satin sculptural boxing trunks." She paired the top and shorts with thigh-high stockings, tall platforms, a black bag, and a gold band around her arm.

Alongside a photo of her at the event she wrote, "Me wearing… me. Celebrating American fashion at the #InAmerica: A Lexicon of Fashion — #MetGala last night."

Wang (and her abs) went viral last year.

In May 2020, Wang went viral for posting a photo of herself, at 71, wearing a sports bra and denim shorts. "I was totally shocked," the designer told People about the photo making the rounds. "To be perfectly honest, the real goal of that picture was [to feature] the hair clips I had in my hair. And hair clips don't exactly show up that well in a picture. So we really had to minimize whatever I was wearing and to keep the focus on my hair and those crystal clips. And the fact it became about my Palm Angels workout top was so crazy."

She added that after years of working with models as a designer, and before that, as an editor at Vogue, she's not used to being the center of attention herself. "I always thought of myself as somebody who, in all fairness, was the creator and not the subject matter," she told People. "So it was sort of shocking. I can't lie to you."

She's shared her unusual health tips.

When a follower wrote to Wang, "I need my stomach to be like yours. What's your routine?," she replied, as reported by Insider, "Work, sleep, a vodka cocktail, not much sun." She also told People that, for her, exercising is "sporadic."

"Sporadic is the perfect word," she said. "I mean, I was an elite athlete in my youth. I was a competitive figure skater in the United States and a dancer at Balanchine School of American Ballet. I think when you spend the first 16 years of your life that physically engaged, there is such a thing that it sort of stays with you. There's a muscle memory that goes with that."

Wang also dressed a Met Gala co-chair this year.

Wang wasn't the only one wearing her designs on the stairs of the Met. She also dressed actor and model Emily Ratajkowski and poet and Met Gala co-chair Amanda Gorman. Ratajkowski wore, in Wang's words, a "custom crimson red silk plunging strapless gown with a trumpet silhouette accented by hand sewn macramé lace appliqué and cut-away details. The gown was worn with a crimson red hand cut silk organza floral neck piece." As for Gorman, she "chose a custom ultramarine blue strapless hand draped silk tulle gown, with side drape and slit accents, accentuated by 3000 hand embroidered faceted crystals."

