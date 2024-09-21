Best & Worst Airports: New 2024 Satisfaction Study Revealed

Traveling by air is stressful even when everything goes without a hitch—and when does that ever happen? J.D. Power just released its study of the best and worst airports in the United States, highlighting which airports make travel much easier, and which ones are just not up to snuff. “Huge air travel demand has not slowed down in North America, despite the steadily rising costs of flights, ground travel, hotel rooms and pretty much anything you can buy in an airport,” Michael Taylor, managing director of travel, hospitality and retail at J.D. Power , says in a press release. “Most travelers are still enjoying the experience. However, we are starting to see a breaking point in consumer spending, with average spend per person in the terminal declining significantly from a year ago.” Here are the best and worst airports ranked in the study for mega airports (33 million or more passengers a year), starting from the best and ending with the worst.

16. Newark Liberty International Airport Shutterstock Newark Liberty International Airport comes in last for the mega airports list. “Access (as in road traffic) has put a damper on EWR’s newest terminal, which has outstanding design and impressive food, beverage and retail,” says Taylor. “But, if New Jersey traffic makes you late for your flight, you’re not likely to have time to enjoy what EWR offers. The AirTrain isn’t complete, and that makes accessing the terminals difficult.”

15. Toronto Pearson International Airport Shutterstock Toronto Pearson doesn’t rate well on the list. Out of a potential score of 1,000, the institution earned just 559 (compared to Minneapolis with 671).

14. Chicago O’Hare International Airport Shutterstock Chicago O’Hare is towards the bottom of the list. “The labeling of the airport transit system is totally confusing,” one traveler said . “The train stations are labeled 1,3,4,5. What happened to No. 2? Then there is another station after 5 but not labeled with a name! That’s the station we needed to get to but it looked like it was Station 5! Also the parking lots should have different naming system from the terminals.”

13. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Shutterstock Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta comes in at #13. The airport was ranked as the busiest in the world in 2023, beating out Dubai to the top spot.

Seattle Tacoma comes in at number 12, with not much improvement from last year. Construction and remodeling should help the airport climb the rankings in the future.

11. Charlotte Douglas International Airport Shutterstock Charlotte Douglas comes in at number 11. “Charlotte Douglas International Airport is ranked among the world's busiest airports, offering nonstop service to 186 destinations worldwide,” the airport says . “CLT is home to eight major carriers, 15 regional carriers and three foreign flag carriers. In 2023, the number flying to, from and through CLT soared to 53.4 million passengers.”

10. George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston Shutterstock George Bush Intercontinental Airport comes in at number 10.“ One of the strategic priorities of Houston Airports is to make our passengers happy," Liliana Rambo, Chief Terminal Management Officer for Houston Airports, previously said via fly2Houston . "Our passengers have a world of choices. Knowing that they seek out our airports and remember their airport experience as positive is a testament to our work ethic and our commitment to continuous improvements.”

9. Boston Logan International Airport Shutterstock Boston Logan International Airport, Miami International Airport, Denver International Airport, and Los Angeles International Airport tie at number 9. “Founded in 1928, MIA is America’s busiest airport for international freight and second busiest for international passengers, offers more flights to Latin America and the Caribbean than any other U.S. airport, and boasts a lineup of over 90 air carriers,” the airport explains .

8. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Shutterstock Fort Lauderdale comes in at number 8. “Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) served 35.1 million passengers in 2023, up 10.8% from nearly 32 million in 2022,” the airport says. RELATED: These Are The Worst airports in America.

7. Orlando International Airport Shutterstock Orlando comes in at number 7. “Orlando International (MCO) was ranked 7th busiest for passenger traffic among U.S. airports in 2023 and saw the largest growth at 15%, compared to 2022,” the airport says.

6. Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas Shutterstock Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and San Francisco International Airport tie at number 6. The airport has walking paths through the airport to encourage movement. “Fly Fit encourages airport fitness by sharing with travelers convenient walking paths throughout our terminals. Walk a mile (or a little more or less) by following one of the routes on the overview map. Paths range from approximately one-half to 1.5 miles in length, located in both secure and nonsecure areas.”

5. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

4. John F. Kennedy International Airport Shutterstock John F. Kennedy airport is going through significant construction work as part of a $19 billion overhaul, yet still tops the list. “Due to expected construction-related roadway congestion and potential AirTrain station closures, allow extra time for travel,” the airport advises . RELATED: 6 Best Airport Lounges in the U.S.

3. Southwest Florida International Airport Shutterstock Southwest Florida International Airport gets great feedback from travelers. “Focused on convenience and comfort in a beautiful setting, RSW is committed to providing the region’s commercial air service while offering an exceptional travel experience to the millions of passengers who use the airport each year,” the airport says.

2. Jacksonville International Airport Shutterstock Jacksonville International Airport was almost the winner. Nearly six million people travel through JAX every year.

1. Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport Shutterstock Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport comes in at number 1. “One of the more effective ‘feels’ that an airport can provide is to give the impression that the airport is a mall with airplanes parked outside,” Taylor says. “MSP does a very good job at this, and they even call the main shopping/dining area ‘The Airport Mall.’”



