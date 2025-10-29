3 Best Vitamins to Take for Longevity, According to Doctors

Forget unfounded claims on social media. These supplements can actually help you liver longer.

Longevity has become a bit of a buzzword. There are all kinds of magic potions floating around Instagram and TikTok, being touted by influencers for their miraculous results. And while a lot of these hacks have no scientific merit, there are plenty of healthy living recommendations that are backed up by doctors and researchers. For example, streamlining your daily vitamin regimen could have far-reaching effects on both your lifespan (how long you live) and healthspan (the number of years spent healthy).

A recent article in The New York Times polled doctors and scientific studies and concluded that three common vitamins are the holy grail of longevity, especially because most adults become deficient in them as they age. Read on to learn why experts feel confident that these claims are much more than just hearsay.

RELATED: Longevity Expert Says These 5 Biohacking Secrets Can Help You Feel Young Forever.

1. Vitamin B12

“Vitamin B12 deficiency is relatively common, especially among older adults, vegetarians, and vegans,” Samantha Turner, MPH, RDN, a registered dietitian and owner of Forks and Grace, previously told Best Life.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), foods high in vitamin B12 include salmon, canned tuna, oysters and clams, ground beef, beef liver, milk and yogurt, fortified cereals, and nutritional yeast.

Turner explained that vitamin B12 “plays an important role in supporting nerve and brain health and energy metabolism, and is crucial for nerve development, DNA synthesis, and red blood cell formation.”

However, when you’re not getting enough of this nutrient, you can suffer from fatigue, neurological changes, numbness and tingling in the body, anemia, and even fertility issues. You also may be losing out on important protective effects for stroke and dementia.

A 2025 study published in the journal Annals of Neurology found that “low vitamin B12 levels were associated with slower processing speeds and reaction times on cognitive tests,” as Best Life reported.

Perhaps more significant was that the study results showed a correlation between vitamin B12 deficiency and larger volumes of white matter lesions in the brain, which can then lead to an increased risk of stroke and dementia.

Michelle Saari, MS, RD, a registered dietitian working with EHealth Project, told Best Life in a previous interview that research into healthy levels of vitamin B12 has shown that it can “help in reducing brain atrophy and cognitive decline, particularly in older adults.”

“[B12] is vital for the maintenance and repair of nerve cells, which benefits our brains. It helps in the formation of the protective covering of nerves, known as the myelin sheath,” she explained. “Without B-12, this sheath can deteriorate, leading to nerve damage. Healthy nerve cells are crucial for effective brain function, and B-12 plays a key role in ensuring the proper functioning and communication of these cells.”

RELATED: Plastic Surgeon Reveals the No. 1 Anti-Aging Supplement.

2. Vitamin D

Vitamin D helps boost your immune system, support bone health, regulate blood pressure, stabilize your mood, and more. Because your body absorbs this nutrient from the sun, come the wintertime, “you may feel more fatigued, experience muscle weakness, or even struggle with depressive symptoms,” Best Life previously shared.

Foods high in vitamin D include salmon, canned tuna, egg yolks, mushrooms, and fortified cereals.

However, research shows that roughly 42 percent of U.S. adults are deficient in vitamin D, a figure that climbs to 78 percent in people over 65.

A vitamin D deficiency can lead to poor bone health, muscle and joint pain, hair loss, tingling in the hands or feet, and digestive conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease. It can also put you at a higher risk for cardiovascular diseases and other age-related diseases.

To this point, a 2024 study published in the journal Engineering found that taking vitamin D supplements led to lowered blood pressure and cholesterol, as well as improved blood sugar, insulin, and A1C levels. Put together, this reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as stroke, heart attack, and heart disease. This was especially true for those over age 50 and those who had previously been vitamin D deficient.

Moreover, a recent study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition reported that taking vitamin D supplements protected cells against biological aging. These findings said vitamin D specifically reduces the risk of age-related diseases, including pulmonary fibrosis, liver fibrosis, aplastic anemia, tumorigenesis, and certain cancers, as Best Life shared.

RELATED: Doctor Says 102-Year-Old Woman Is “Off the Charts”—Here Are Her Longevity Secrets.

3. Omega-3s

“Found primarily in fish oil, omega-3 fatty acids like EPA and DHA are essential for maintaining heart, brain, and joint health. These fatty acids have strong anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce chronic inflammation—a key contributor to many age-related diseases,” Tunç Tiryaki, MD, a surgeon and the founder of the London Regenerative Institute , previously told Best Life.

“Omega-3s are also known to support cardiovascular health by lowering blood pressure, reducing triglycerides, and improving blood vessel function. Additionally, studies suggest that omega-3s may enhance cognitive function and slow age-related cognitive decline, making them valuable for long-term brain health,” Tiryaki added.

In fact, a recent study published in the journal Nature Aging found that taking omega-3 supplements slowed biological aging by roughly 3 to 4 months, based on a 3-year study period. When combined with vitamin D and regular exercise, the results were even more promising.

Additional research shows that eating foods high in omega-3s—”healthy fats” like salmon, sardines, flaxseed, chia seeds, and walnuts—can lower the risk of certain cancers (those found in the colon, stomach, lung, and hepatobiliary tract, specifically) and help prevent aging-related cognitive decline.

As for brain health, Sarah Otto, co-founder and in-house nutritionist of Goodness Lover , previously pointed out to Best Life that more than half of your brain is made up of fats, 35 percent of which consist of omega-3s.

If you’re considering taking any of these vitamins, first speak with your healthcare provider to determine if it’s safe and healthy, and to avoid potential interactions with other medications.