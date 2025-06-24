Scientists Say These 2 Types of Exercise Can Help You Live Longer

Research shows that the Mediterranean diet and brain puzzles are beneficial for longevity, but sometimes the best-kept secret is exercise. Experts have long touted racket sports, including badminton, tennis, and pickleball, for their anti-aging benefits. And now, two other types of exercise are getting thrown into the longevity limelight.

Certain exercises can help restore aging muscles and bones, per new research.

Working out boosts the concentration of cardiotrophin-like cytokine factor 1 (CLCF1) molecules in the bloodstream, which subsequently stunts age-related decline, according to new research published in the journal Nature Communications . More specifically, these results were associated with resistance training and high-intensity interval exercises.

Experts say CLCF1 activity naturally declines with age, which can trigger other aging comorbidities.

StudyFinds explains it best: "CLCF1 belongs to a family of proteins called myokines, which are chemical messengers that muscles release during physical activity. Myokines act like your muscle’s way of sending text messages to the rest of your body about what’s happening during exercise. Some messages tell fat cells to burn more energy, others instruct bones to get stronger, and some even reach your brain to improve mood and memory."

Scientists ran experiments involving both mice and humans. In the mouse model, elderly rodents (about 80 years old in human years) received CLCF1 injections for two weeks. By the end, the mice exhibited improved grip strength, cardio endurance, bone density, muscle growth, and energy levels.

Interestingly, when researchers cut off CLCF1 activity, the mice had poorer results in the aforementioned categories.

In the human case study, the team collected blood samples from participants before and after they exercised to measure CLCF1 levels. As expected, their numbers increased after working out, specifically with resistance training and high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

On the contrary, moderate-intensity aerobic exercises such as walking didn’t boost CLCF1 activity.

"These findings suggest that CLCF1 contributes to the beneficial effects of exercise on musculoskeletal health and may represent a potential therapeutic target for age-related musculoskeletal conditions. Furthermore, circulating CLCF1 levels may serve as a biomarker for assessing exercise responsiveness in older populations," wrote the authors.

Other studies praise resistance training, too.

Resistance training has long been touted for its muscle-building and weight-loss benefits. For instance, a 2023 study published in the journal Diabetologia found that strength training is more effective for weight loss and managing blood sugar levels than cardio or combined exercise.

"Strength or resistance training primarily targets muscle growth. The more muscle you have, the higher your resting metabolic rate becomes," Andrew White, CPT, a certified personal trainer and co-founder of Garage Gym Pro , previously told Best Life . "In simpler terms, you burn more calories even when you're not working out. This process is what makes strength training an ace up your sleeve when it comes to weight loss."

Don’t know where to start? Dumbbells, free weights, or resistance bands are all popular modes for strength training, which is a form of resistance training. If you're new to this type of workout, you can start with simple bodyweight exercises.

"Lifting light weights or using resistance bands can increase strength, improve bone density, and enhance balance,” Tyler Lowe, the sports and exercise rehab therapist behind the wellness company Loving Life , previously said in a Best Life interview.

Try adding some of these exercises to your routine:

Push-ups

Lunges

Squats

Planks

Bicep curls

Tricep extensions

Shoulder presses

Calf raises

High-intensity interval workouts also come with a score of health benefits.

Not only do HIIT workouts boost weight loss and longevity, but they also help stabilize blood pressure levels , reduce the risk of chronic inflammation, and promote cognitive function, especially in brain regions used for memory and communication.

In a health blog , Vail Health Behavioral Health clinical researcher Christina Sauder, MS, said, "Aim for at least 1 HIIT workout and 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week. Integrating regular aerobic sessions with occasional HIIT workouts can provide a well-rounded approach to fitness, promoting cardiovascular health, metabolic efficiency, and overall well-being."

Some examples of HIIT exercises include:

Burpees

Jump lunges

High knees

Mountain climbers

Jumping jacks

Bicycle crunches

The takeaway:

New research published in the journal Nature Communications found that resistance training and high-intensity interval workouts support longevity. When trying any new workout, it’s important to consult/work with a fitness instructor or expert, who can ensure you’re practicing the exercises correctly—not only to prevent injury, but so you’re reaping the benefits.