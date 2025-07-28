 Skip to content
Wellness

Longevity Expert Says These 5 Biohacking Secrets Can Help You Feel Young Forever

These unconventional but powerful tips can help you stay energized and full of life.

If you’re looking for a natural way to feel younger, healthier, and more energized—without relying on expensive treatments or synthetic supplements—listen up.

The 2025 Health Optimisation Summit, Europe’s leading biohacking conference, is returning to London on September 13–14, where top biohacking experts will convene to share the latest biohacker and health optimisation technologies. Ahead of the event, one of the top speakers, Barbara O’Neil, has some compelling advice. The renowned health educator and author is a favorite among natural wellness seekers for her holistic biohacking strategies that are as grounded in nature as they are in common sense.

Here are the five core habits O’Neil recommends to help reset your body, support cellular health, and keep you glowing—inside and out.

1
Get Short, Sensible Sun Exposure

Woman drinking water outdoors in the sunshine.
iStock

Sunlight is essential for vitamin D synthesis, hormonal balance, and mental well-being—but too much or too little can be problematic. O’Neil’s strategy? Start small and build gradually.

“Fifteen minutes front and 15 minutes back, maybe twice a day, depending on your skin type,” she says. Fair-skinned herself, she avoids sunscreen altogether, citing concerns about chemical ingredients. “Sunscreen is so toxic, and it stops my body from absorbing UVB rays to make vitamin D.”

Instead, she recommends timing your sun exposure and paying attention to your body’s signals.

2
Hydrate the Smart Way

Woman Drinking Water From Glass
Shutterstock

Drinking water is critical—but how you drink it matters too, O’Neil says. Rather than gulping down 16 ounces a day, she advises sipping half a glass at a time throughout the day.

“You don’t want to give your body a downpour,” she warns. To help your cells absorb the water better, she adds a twist: a crystal of Celtic sea salt the size of a sesame seed before each glass. “This helps get the water inside, which is where we really need it.”

3
Wear Natural, Breathable Clothing

Young man with facial hair wearing a gray t-shirt smiling confident looking to the side at street
AaronAmat / iStock

In hot weather, your pores are wide open—meaning your body can absorb more from what touches your skin.

That’s why O’Neil urges people to wear breathable, natural fabrics like linen and cotton during the summer. “Long, flowing skirts or pants and three-quarter-length sleeves are cool and comfortable, but also keep you covered in air-conditioned spaces,” she says.

4
Eat Fresh, Local, and Organic

people talking at a farmers market
Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock

“Summer is the best time to load up on fresh fruits and vegetables,” says O’Neil, who begins each day with fruit and always kicks off lunch with a large salad.

Her go-to mix includes crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocados, and a healthy protein like lentils or chickpeas. The key? Keep it seasonal, organic, and vibrant. “Support your local farmers and make sure your food is fresh and alive.”

5
Get Grounded—Literally

hipster laying in a grass lawn at sunset - self love
Shutterstock

O’Neil is a big proponent of earthing—the practice of walking barefoot outdoors to reconnect with the Earth’s natural energy.

“It’s incredibly effective for reducing inflammation, boosting mood, and especially helpful after long flights or when recovering from jet lag,” she says.

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

