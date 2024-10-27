The Best Time to Visit Alaska, According to Travel Experts

Anyone who’s ever visited Alaska knows just how hard it can be to sum up the state’s staggering natural beauty in anything less than 1,000 words. From glacial lagoons to some of the most remote National Parks to fantastic cruise options , it’s an unparalleled destination that tops many travelers’ bucket lists for a reason. With so many options and experiences, it’s rare for any two visits to have similar itineraries. But this begs the question: What actually is the best time to visit Alaska?

Visiting Alaska in the Summer

Shutterstock

According to some travel experts, the answer largely comes down to what you’re hoping to experience. For many first-time visitors, Jolie Shea, a naturalist with Maple Leaf Adventures, says it can be especially helpful to plan a trip in the warmer months from mid-May to mid-September for the best all-around experience.

“This period offers warm weather, extended daylight, and peak wildlife activity,” she says. “July is ideal for long, sunny days—perfect for exploring Alaska’s vast wilderness, with almost 24 hours of daylight. It’s also prime time for witnessing salmon runs, attracting grizzlies, black bears, and orcas, all focused on the feast.”

She adds that for those eager to see glaciers, July through mid-August is the best time. “Warmer ocean waters accelerate glacial calving, creating a dramatic display of ice crashing into the sea,” she says. “This awe-inspiring spectacle is a quintessential part of any Alaskan adventure.”

Those hoping to spot the most wildlife may want to focus on dates from May through August. Shea says this is when it’s “best for spotting humpback whales, while bears emerge from hibernation to feed on fresh greens or spawning salmon in the estuaries. Eagles, sea otters, and other marine life are also abundant during this time.”

Kim Cuthbertson, a North America destination specialist at Goway Travel , agrees that while there really isn't a bad time to visit Alaska, June has plenty of benefits. “With the summer solstice, travelers have plenty of daylight time to explore. It's early enough in the season that you can still see the snowcapped mountains while being warm enough to take full advantage of the long days,” she tells Best Life. “This time of year also comes with clearer skies and less rain.”

Other conditions over the summer are also favorable. “The first of July is great because the mosquitos have passed their peak in most cases, and the weather is warm in most parts of the state,” Alice Ford, travel writer and founder of Alice's Adventures On Earth , tells Best Life.

Besides better weather and more active wildlife, “mountains and glaciers are easier to access, and all the tourism infrastructure is open for business," Ford notes. "Try taking the train from Anchorage to Denali National Park or the scenic White Pass & Yukon Railway from Skagway into the mountains for hiking and sightseeing,” she suggests.

Visiting Alaska During Aurora Season

Shutterstock

However, you don’t need to limit yourself to the summer months. Cuthbertson says that the Aurora season of September through April is also an amazing time to visit.

“Experiencing the Aurora Train under the Northern Lights through a winter wonderland makes for an equally amazing adventure!” she says.

According to Travel Alaska, you have the best chance of seeing Aurora in the northern part of the state from the hours of 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

"There are a number of remote lodges far from city light pollution, like Chena Hot Springs Resort, Tonglen Lake Lodge, Arctic Getaway Bed & Breakfast, the Lodge at Black Rapids, Alaska Grizzly Lodge, Aurora Borealis Lodge, Borealis Basecamp, Coldfoot Camp, and many more, that offer overnight accommodations and viewing opportunities," they share.

But even if you're staying in Anchorage, "there are weather-dependent tours that will let you know ahead of time the probability of seeing the northern lights that night," they add.

Visiting Alaska in the Fall

Shutterstock

There’s also plenty to be said for an autumn itinerary. In fact, some experts point out that the state is something of a best-kept secret for leaf peeping .

“We returned in October via a cruise, and while the weather was much colder and windier, the fall colors were stunning,” says Joseph Burtoni, travel expert and blogger at Katie and Joe On the Go . “The changing foliage and moody skies made the mountains look even more dramatic—though you’ll experience more rain and fewer daylight hours.”

Ultimately, when you book your Alaskan trip will determine the experience you have. And if anything, this speaks to just how much the state has to offer its guests.